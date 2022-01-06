Three more campuses in Baton Rouge said Thursday they would switch to remote learning for the next few days as schools grapple with the coronavirus's fast-spreading omicron variant in the weeks after the winter holiday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported "several" positive COVID-19 cases at Belaire High School, McKinley Senior High School and Buchanan Elementary schools, the district said in a statement late Thursday.

Out of "an abundance of caution," students will take classes remotely beginning Friday, and will return to in-person learning on Jan. 12, the district said.

"The health and safety of our staff and students always come first, and we do not make these decisions lightly," system Superintendent Sito Narcisse said in the statement.

Citing a mix of rising cases and staff shortages, several other schools in Baton Rouge said Wednesday that they would move pupils to remote learning through next week amid the omicron-driven surge, which has sent Louisiana's COVID-19 cases climbing to record highs.

They include Magnolia Woods Elementary, Collegiate Baton Rouge, Kenilworth Science and Technology Center and Democracy Prep. In New Roads, False River Academy said it would switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday.

The St. Helena Parish school district said Wednesday that all of its schools would switch to remote learning until Monday, Jan. 10.

Omicron is the latest strain of the virus to snarl Baton Rouge-area schools’ learning arrangements since COVID entered Louisiana nearly two years ago.