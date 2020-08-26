hayden -- lift every voice

'Life Every Voice' is the name of Frank Hayden's sculpture that stands in front of Southern University's Smith-Brown Memorial Union, commemorating Denver Smith and Leonard Brown who were killed by police during a peaceful protest in 1972.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM

Southern University will extend its campus closure through Thursday, Aug. 27 due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Laura. 

The closure includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and extends to hybrid, online and in-person classes. 

Southern announced Sunday it would close Monday through Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Marco and then-Tropical Storm Laura before extending the closure. 

Students who live campus should shelter in place, but are encouraged to return home if possible. 

COVID-19 testing at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will also be closed through Thursday.

Contact Kennedi Landry at klandry@theadvocate.com.

View comments