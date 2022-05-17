Students at Parkview Elementary School in Baton Rouge are finishing their day at nearby Woodlawn Middle School after the elementary school lost power around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Power is not expected to be restored to the elementary school located 5660 Parkforest Drive until at least 3 p.m., near the end of the school day, according a news release from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Parents will need to go to Woodlawn Middle School to pick up their kids at regular dismissal time.
The outage also has meant some residents in the subdivision that Parkview Elementary is in have lost power as well. Around noon Wednesday, the outage map showed the area still without power from the outage, first reported at 8:37 a.m. and affecting more than 300 customers.