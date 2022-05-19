Superintendent Sito Narcisse and his staff were hit with a barrage of questions and concerns Thursday from School Board and community members about recent sweeping changes to staffing to Baton Rouge public schools.
Board member Jill Dyason faulted Narcisse for not working with the board on the staffing changes, saying it’s a pattern going back to controversies over a planned early start to the school year in 2021 and concerns about an expansion of dual enrollment.
“I am having a hard time accepting why we are here again and we haven't learned from their mistakes,” Dyason said.
Board member Connie Bernard said the reassigning of school employees to new schools and jobs was “a cacophony of errors.” She also said Narcisse’s top-down management is “breeding mistrust.” She said the school system should have relied on incentives, not compulsion, to get employees to switch schools.
“I wouldn’t reassign people against their will,” Dyason said. “I think it just breeds a poor community culture and a poor district culture.”
There were so many questions and concerns that School Board member Mark Bellue suggested the board hold a special meeting soon to hash it all out.
“I do think as I look at these issues … it’s pretty complex,” Bellue said.
The School Board this week directed Narcisse to publicly explain the “comprehensive staffing model” he instituted recently and respond to concerns from the public. Applying that model led to 230-plus school employees being placed on an "impact" list, meaning their specific job positions were cut and they were told they need to change schools.
Board member Dadrius Lanus overall defended Narcisse, but started with sharp, if narrow criticism.
"The communications that came out from this office was abysmal,” Lanus said. “It was absolutely abysmal. This can’t continue."
Narcisse acknowledged the communications problems, but said he’s wouldn't apologize for his goal for the staffing changes, which he described as “student-centered.” He said the needs of students trump “adult problems.”
“We should be 'students first' and everything else second," Narcisse insisted.
Thursday’s meeting was preceded by a parent protest that attracted more than 50 participants. It was the second such protest in a week. Many of the parents were shouting “Release Narcisse.”
Ashley Ballard, a parent with children in three Baton Rouge schools, held a sign saying “I support a teacher’s right to choose.” She said she’s came out to protest because teachers upset with the changes fear retaliation.
“We want our voices to be heard,” Ballard said. “We want our teacher’s voices to be heard. We want the district to respond, for School Board members to vote him out.”
Juanita Morris, a paraprofessional at Tara High, said that she hopes the board will reverse Narcisse’s actions.
“I’m hoping everybody can keep their position and they bring these positions back because everyone needs a job,” Morris said.
Many of the protestors stayed for the meeting and told the board their concerns.
Paige Colwell, an art teacher at McKinley Middle, objected to the reassignment of two drama teachers from her school.
“You’re pulling apart our community, and our program that we just stood up here and received accolades,” Colwell said.
Colwell also questioned the assertion that having teachers change schools as outlined will improve equity in staffing.
“Schools that had the biggest need also had the biggest impact list, so I don’t believe that it’s about equity,” Colwell said.
A few speakers spoke in favor of what Narcisse is trying to do.
“I see the sign (at the School Board Office, it says, ‘Every student every day.’” observed Tawanda Cherry, a graduate of Istrouma High. “But what I’m hearing is, Some students in privileged areas every day.”
School officials offered some more detail about the staffing changes made under the new Comprehensive Staffing Model.
Nichola Hall, chief of human resources, said that many of the vacancies are now filled, saying there were 621 vacancies before the reassignment letters went out but now there are 311 vacancies.
Chief of Staff Caron Smith said the staffing model protected certain positions, some new, that were district priorities.
"The model identifies positions that are aligned with the district’s strategic goals and mission,” Smith said.
Dyason questioned Smith at length, saying she objected to the limitations it placed on a principal's autonomy.
"This could have been done so much better,” Dyason said, “and maybe this didn't need to all be in the first year of the implementation."
Board member Mike Gaudet said he has concerns about the model, but said he’s inclined to give Narcisse the benefit of the doubt. He also said that a lot of schools have greater needs than the schools complaining the most.
"I don’t want to tear down the good things but I can’t be deaf to the people who don’t have those things,” Gaudet said.