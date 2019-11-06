Public school districts in Baton Rouge area regained some of the ground it lost a year ago in Louisiana academic ranking due to major changes that year in how the state calculated school and district letter grades for the individual schools and districts.
Four of the state's top 10 public school districts are in the region, according to annual school academic results released Wednesday by the state.
Last year, Zachary and Ascension Parish were the only two of four school districts in the state to earn an A under the new, tougher system. This year, nine earned top letter grades, with Central and West Feliciana Parish moving up from Bs to As. Livingston Parish, which in the past routinely earned As, grew as well but not enough to land an A.
The rankings are part of district report cards for 71 school systems for the 2018-19 school year, which ended in May. The district scores were accompanied by school report cards for 1,293 individual public schools across Louisiana. ouisiana also released annual ratings, or “performance profiles,” on child care centers across the state.
The report cards size up how public schools are doing academically. The grades are largely based on standardized test scores for students in elementary and middle schools. At the high school level, the report cards also measure graduation rates and the rigor of academic coursework.
The schools are graded on a 0-150 point scale and receive letter grades of A through F.
This year’s report cards, like last year’s, give more weight to individual student growth than was given in the past: 25 percent for elementary and middle schools and 12.5 percent for high schools. Previously, such growth was awarded a weight of only 7 percent.
Student growth, as measured by a complicated statistical process known as value-added modeling, or VAM, covers all students. Last year, improvement only among only struggling students counted.
The state is placing such a value on growth that schools are also receiving a “progress rating” and a special progress letter grade. High schools also earned additional letter grades for their graduation rates, strength of diploma and student performance on the ACT college placement exam.
Louisiana’s school accountability system will continue to get tougher through 2025 as part of a seven-year plan approved by the state board of education in 2017.
Baton Rouge Magnet School continues as the highest-performing public school in the Baton Rouge region and it ranks sixth statewide. Howell Park Elementary in Baton Rouge was the lowest-performing school in the region, with an F grade and a low school performance score of 32.2 points out of a possible 150.
Zachary continues to top state rankings as it has for years. Zachary earned 95.9 points out of 150 under the new system. That’s 2.9 points higher than last year but almost 20 points lower than the score it received under the old formula.
Eighty percent of the school districts in Louisiana improved.
The second most improved district in the state was West Baton Rouge Parish, which jumped 5.3 points and improved from a C to B. Unlike last year, its score of 78.6 surpassed the statewide score of 77.1, itself an increase of 1 point compared with last year.
Iberville Parish also improved from a C to B grade, and it’s score of 77 was just a tenth of a point behind the state.
East Baton Rouge Parish’s score of 69.1 remains a C grade, but it’s 3.7 points better than its score a year ago.
Last year Madison and St. Helena parishes were the only districts in the state to earn an F grade. Madison Parish, however, improved across the board, the most in the state, and it now has a D letter grade. St. Helena, however, remains an F. Its score of 47 was two tenths of a point worse than its score a year ago.
