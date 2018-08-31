The East Baton Rouge school system's lead attorney is on his way out and School Superintendent Warren Drake says he hopes to have a replacement in the key position by Oct. 1.
East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake said he hopes to have someone on board to replace outgoing lead attorney Domoine Rutledge on board by Oct. 1.
Drake said the system's veteran lead attorney, Domoine Rutledge is likely to stay through mid-October and the superintendent wants his replacement to have a week or so to learn from him.
Rutledge took the job in January 2003, more than 15 years ago, back when the school system was in the final, turbulent negotiations to end a then 47-year-old desegregation case. He is the longest serving senior cabinet member.
“Besides being of invaluable assistance to the school system, (Rutledge) is a class act and a great person,” Drake said. “Big shoes to fill.”
Rutledge on Monday announced he’d accepted a job with CSRS Inc., the private project management firm, to serve as its general counsel and vice president.
On Tuesday, the school system posted a job ad online for a new general counsel. As of Friday, five people had applied. It’s one of the most important jobs in the school system, the second largest in Louisiana. Last year, Rutledge’s salary was $161,796.
The general counsel is the architect of all legal strategy in the school system, providing a wide variety of legal advice to the superintendent and school administrators, ranging from use of cell phones by students to employment disputes to real estate closings. The general counsel also aids the School Board on everything from student disciplinary hearings to the rules of a parliamentary procedure.
In addition, the general counsel manages the school system’s Department of Risk Management.
The general counsel doles out specialized work to a variety of outside lawyers, mostly to lawyers with Hammonds & Sills.
The job requires a law degree and a license to practice law in Louisiana. Drake said he wants someone with at least some experience in school law, which is a rarefied area. But he also wants someone with a human touch.
“You’ve got to have relationship skills because you need to relate to a lot of different people,” he said.