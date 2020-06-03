A top official of the state Department of Education who narrowly lost her bid to become state superintendent of education two weeks ago has submitted her resignation, official said Wednesday.

Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education and a nine-year veteran of the agency, spelled out her plans in a letter to Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux.

"I am writing with a great sense of pride and gratitude to share that my last day at the Department of Education will be Friday, June 12," Baghian said in a letter dated June 2.

Baghian, 35, finished second to Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Jefferson Parish school system, when Louisiana's top school board made its state superintendent choice on May 20.

In the second round of voting, Baghian got six of the eight votes she needed on the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brumley, 39, then got eight votes for the job, which he begins Monday.

Baghian was a key aide to former state Superintendent of Education John White and previously served as deputy chief of staff and assistant state superintendent of education for assessments and accountability.

She is paid $166,000 per year.

Baghian has played a major role in state efforts to improve early childhood education, including a recent push to expand access to state subsidies for low-income families to help defray some of the costs of day care while parents work, attend school or undergo job training.

She also crafted and implemented the state's method of issuing letter grades to public schools, a move aimed at making the ratings understandable to parents and students.

Baghian got her undergraduate degree from LSU and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.