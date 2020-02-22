A new name emerged Saturday morning for the job of state superintendent of education.

Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations at Central Louisiana Technical Community College is a possible applicant for the job, officials familiar with the search said.

Poole could not be reached for comment.

The school, which has its main campus in Alexandria, is part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

A four-person search committee of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has set a deadline of Friday at 5 p.m. for the job.

No one has formally applied for the post as of Saturday morning, officials said.

State Superintendent of Education, who has held the job for eight years, is resigning effective March 11.

The superintendent leads the state Department of Education and helps implement policies for about 720,000 public school students.