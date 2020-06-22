LSU officials announced it will not start Phase 3 of reopening its campus as planned after Gov. John Bel Edwards postponed the state's Phase 3 reopening due to the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

"We will follow the state’s lead and remain in Phase 2 until further notice," university officials said in a letter to faculty and staff.

The university originally planned to begin Phase 3 of its return to campus on June 29, which would have included boosting faculty and staff to 75% or less of personnel on campus and a limited reopening of the UREC, Union, library and dining facilities.

LSU began Phase 2 of its return-to-campus plan on June 8, increasing its personnel numbers to 50% capacity.

LSU will hold summer commencement online, postpones in-person ceremony again LSU will hold its summer commencement ceremony online due to uncertain circumstances surrounding Louisiana's recovery from the initial spread …

"We must continue to act in the best interest of our faculty, staff and students, and that means keeping everyone safe. We are still very much in the midst of this pandemic, and have even begun seeing surges in the areas surrounding campus," LSU officials said.

Employees not a part of Phase 1 or 2 reopening will continue to work remotely, according to the letter.

Despite the setback, university leaders said they are hopeful the fall semester will start on schedule but urged the community to do their part in staying safe and slowing the spread of coronavirus in order to enter Phase 3.

On Friday, state health officials confirmed a coronavirus outbreak in bars in the Tigerland area near LSU and told those who visited or worked at the bars to self-quarantine.

Several signature bars and restaurants near campus also closed temporarily as workers tested positive, owners and managers said.

+2 Tigerland coronavirus cluster: If you recently visited, you should self-quarantine, state says State health officials confirmed a novel coronavirus outbreak in bars in the Tigerland area near LSU, urging those who visited to self-quarant…