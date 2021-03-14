After years of planning, the public now has an idea of what the long-awaited East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch in the Rouzan development will look like.

The building, planned for the corner of Glasgow Avenue and Rouzan Square Avenue, nearly circles a centuries-old oak tree and features a courtyard at the base of the tree.

“The entire site … is predicated on this heritage oak,” said Mary Stein, assistant director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. “This is our space but we have to plan around that fabulous oak tree. There’s going to be trade-offs because it’s a very large tree and you can’t encroach on the roots without damaging the tree.”

The branch is anticipated to be about 16,000 square feet, Stein said, and incorporates the tree into the design. The branch is expected to cost $9.1 million and open in 2023, following 18 months of construction, Stein said.

The library purchased the land for the project in Rouzan, a mixed-use development on Perkins Road, after a long delay and dispute over land donated for the branch by Rouzan developer J.T. “Tommy” Spinosa, who also developed Perkins Rowe. That dispute, over when and how the rest of the tract would be developed, eventually caused the Metro Council to vote to pass on on the land in 2013.

Baton Rouge council OKs $1.7 million purchase of land in Rouzan for new library branch; here's next steps The Metro Council has given the green light to spending $1.7 million to buy land in the Rouzan development to build a new south branch library.

A six-year search ensued before the city spent $1.7 million on the land from Engquist-Rouzan Commercial Development in 2018. The Rouzan site was initially considered as a location in 2010.

The building, much like a lowercase ‘n,’ wraps around the tree and is split into wings for meeting space, adult literature and the children’s section.

“With the concept, you think about how it’s going to work on the site, the look of the building and, for the librarian, the function above everything.”

The library worked with Baton Rouge-based Post Architects and Gould Evans of New Orleans to design the branch. The public unveiling of the renderings came last Wednesday, exactly 1 year after Post Architects and Gould Evans were selected to design the building, Stein said.

While the branch is smaller than some other library branches, Stein said that is by design.

The branch will be a community library for “popular reading” rather than research, but large encyclopedias will be still accessible online, Stein said. She said the branch is likely to be comparable in size to the Fairwood Branch, on Old Hammond Highway near South Flannery Road.

Minor changes in the design are still possible as the library seeks public comment on its plans for the branch.

“It’s just a concept,” Stein said. “It will shrink, it will grow, it will move, we’ll stretch it, just like every other branch we’ve ever designed, but you start somewhere.”

The library system was setting up a website at ebrpl.com/cip.html to spread the plans more broadly and to accept comments.