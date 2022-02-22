A New Orleans lawmaker said Tuesday officials in some public schools in his district say delays getting criminal background checks for teachers finished is a crisis and state leaders have shown little interest in resolving it.

"This has been a problem for quite some time," said state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans.

"There appears to be no urgency from anyone in state government to solve the problem," he said.

"So far I have gotten lots of excuses and lots of rhetoric."

Hughes said he has contacted Gov. John Bel Edwards' office, State Police, which handles the reviews and state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who got alarmed about the issue earlier this month.

Asked what he has gotten from Edwards' office Hughes said, "I haven't gotten anything substantive other than they will look."

Brumley and others have said delays in mandatory criminal background checks for teachers is aggravating Louisiana's teacher shortage problem.

He said he has heard from both traditional and public charter schools and that some teacher candidates were even giving up and pursuing other jobs.

A spokesperson for State Police previously blamed the problem on a software issue.

He said earlier this month the problem was "nearly resolved."

Neither Edwards' office, State Police nor Brumley's office responded immediately to a request for comment.

The background checks are aimed at ensuring prospective teachers with criminal backgrounds are kept out of the classroom.

In normal times the reviews take five to seven business days when the requests are filed in person and four to five weeks for those sent by mail.

Hughes said the issue is especially troublesome after back-to-back schools years marked by classroom starts and stops, distance learning and plunging test scores.

"We have already had over a year's worth of learning loss because of COVID," he said.

"Now that our kids are back in school they need to have highly-qualified teachers teaching them."

Delays getting full-time teachers in the classroom mean systems have to rely on substitutes or educators who handle other academic subjects to fill in.

It also comes a time when the ranks of teacher candidates in Louisiana is down 30%.

Hughes did not identify which schools have raised concerns.

Some school leaders have been reluctant to speak out publicly because of fears of possible pushback.

"My schools have told me they have been in a holding pattern for weeks now and there has been no resolution," he said.

"They are calling it a crisis."

Hughes is a freshman lawmaker and formerly worked for the education advocacy group Stand For Children, Gov. Kathleen Blanco and U. S. Sen. Mary Landrieu.