Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will be closed all week as two potential hurricanes edge closer to the region.

The Diocese announced Saturday night that, with the current forecast indicating severe weather throughout the week, it's in the interest of everyone's safety to close schools.

The schools will be closed Monday through Friday, with classes resuming Monday, Aug. 31. 

Principals will communicate directly with parents about any changes or updates in student schedules.

