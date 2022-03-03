A task force assembled by Superintendent Sito Narcisse is recommending major changes to existing facility and construction plans for Baton Rouge public schools, including building a large 100,000-square-foot facility, big enough to house more than 1,000 students at three popular magnet schools.
Narcisse presented this recommendation and others to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Thursday. A to-be-hired outside consultant will examine these suggestions — to be hired by April — and incorporate them in a district master facility plan. Narcisse said the board will not be asked for a final vote until June.
“These are only recommendations," he said, "not action items.”
The 28-member Facility Master Plan Task Force is suggesting building the new school facility, at a site still to be determined, at a cost of as much as $90 million. It would supplant $53.2 million worth of plans to rebuild two of those schools: Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, or BRCVPA; and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, or WHAM.
The rebuilding of BRCVPA and WHAM is set to begin in 2023 and 2026, respectively.
They would be joined by a third magnet school, BR FLAIM – short for Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet. BR FLAIM moved to its current home at 4510 Bawell St. in 2018, a facility that the task force says still needs “significant renovations.”
All three schools are located within a mile of each other. All three have A letter grades from the state for their academics.
The schools on Oct. 1 collectively had 1,393 students: 444 at BRCVPA, 439 at WHAM and 510 at FLAIM.
These proposals would require the board’s approval, but, in some cases, also the assent of a special citizens committee.
This special oversight committee closely watches spending related to a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education. The committee was set up in 1998 to give the public more confidence that tax money would be used for what it was approved for, a response to the failure of a series of prior school tax propositions.
The BRCVPA and WHAM reconstructions are paid for by the 1-cent sales tax. Voters last renewed that tax in April 2018, in the process approving $400 worth of construction projects — known as the Tax Plan. That construction work will continue through 2029.
Another task force recommendation is to move to “top of the list” the rebuilding of Mayfair Lab School, a $30.1 million project not slated to start in 2025. The reasons given are “substantial drainage issues” on the property, limited space for operations as well as an overloaded and unsafe carpool line. It's not clear, though, how high up the list it can go given the complexities of funding school construction in Baton Rouge.
Another potentially controversial recommendation calls for merging Northeast Elementary and Northeast High into one school. That would likely occur on the high school campus and mean spending some money retrofitting parts of that school for younger kids.
The two schools are located across the street from each other in Pride and are the only schools that serve students in the northeast corner of the parish. The elementary school currently has about 210 students in grades pre-K to six, while the high school has 375 students in grades seven to 12.
The task force argues that keeping both schools open is an unnecessary expense and that “the land is extremely valuable, and the building could return to commerce for an economic development project in North Baton Rouge.”
Board member Dadrius Lanus, whose District 2 includes Northeast, expressed doubts. He said he's not automatically against the idea, but he said the district needs to offer families better educational options and to work to prevent the old elementary school from becoming a vacant property.
“I have to know what we’re going to do with that property before I sign off on anything," Lanus said.
Both were constructed in 2003 and 2004 with money from the original tax plan that voters first approved in 1998. The schools lost substantial enrollment in 2007 when Central broke away and formed its own school district.
Here are other notable tax force recommendations.
- Develop a plan to remove temporary classrooms and other modular buildings that the school system has accumulated through the years. The buildings are often in disrepair, in some cases unusable, and they need frequent, costly upkeep.
- Demolish old, unused school buildings for which there is not a clear re-use. Exceptions include the former Greenville, Jefferson Terrace and Nicholson elementary schools.
- Consolidate or use for other purposes the school district’s four disciplinary centers. It would be the latest in a series of closures and moves involving Baton Rouge alternative schools.
- Explore alternative funding sources for building repairs, long an underfunded area of school operations. Possible alternatives include “private equity consortiums" and federal funding for “net zero energy management of schools.”
The 28-member task force includes a mix of school employees and civic and community leaders. It also includes two prominent city-parish leaders, Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill.
The task force is part of a larger effort by Narcisse to revamp how the school system manages its properties.
In addition a new facility master plan, Narcisse is looking to create a district policy for “asset management,” specifically what should trigger the closing of a district-run or a charter school.
Another proposed policy would be to use “residual funds” from the 2018 Tax Plan “to support district priorities.” Currently, the Tax Plan has 22 “named projects’ that can’t be changed without the approval of the Oversight Committee” as well as a schedule of renovations and repairs that are less spelled out and can be more easily changed.