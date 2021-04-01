A day after saying he wants school employees to come back to work weeks earlier than planned in order to help students catch up on work missed amid the coronavirus pandemic, new East Baton Rouge Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced he will also seek to pay them a $1,300 stipend for their trouble.

That would be in an addition to receiving their "regular rate of pay" for the added days of work from starting the school year early.

The proposed stipend is notable because East Baton Rouge Parish has refrained from paying out stipends even as most of their competing school districts have already paid their employees extra money for the stress and strain of educating during the pandemic. The failure to do the same in Baton Rouge has been an ongoing source of consternation for school employee organizations.

The announcement, issued Thursday afternoon, said the $1,300 stipend is meant “to recognize the dedication of employees who sacrificed so much for students during this most challenging year.”

Educators, however, wouldn’t receive the added money until August, once the 2021-22 school year is underway.

Narcisse announced an early start for the 2021-22 school year at a press conference Wednesday, flanked by eight out of nine School Board members.

The School Board, however, has yet to agree to the calendar change. It plans to take up the matter when it meets April 22. The revised calendar, if approved, would replace a calendar the School Board approved just two weeks ago on March 18.

It’s not clear when the board would consider the proposed $1,300 stipend.

The proposed revision to the 2021-22 calendar would move up the start date for students by eight days, from Monday, Aug. 9, to Wednesday, July 28. For employees, it would move up their start days by two weeks from Monday, Aug. 2, to Monday, July 19. School administrators would start a week earlier than that, on Monday, July 12.

Narcisse is looking to spend $20 million to reopen schools early, drawing on a pool of money that the school district is receiving thanks to COVID relief legislation approved by the U.S. Congress in December and in March.

In addition to starting school early, Narcisse said he plans to announce soon new summer programs for struggling students, as well as new athletic and tutoring options for students. He’s calling it all “Smart Start.”