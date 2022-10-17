Long before "work from home" became a thing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maya people in Belize had already mastered it.
According to a recent study authored by LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor Heather McKillop, archaeologists discovered that salt production in some Maya civilizations was carried out by people who worked from their homes.
While excavating the largest known Maya salt works in the country, Ta’ab Nuk Na, archaeologists discovered residential structures at the site and evidence that people lived where they worked, and vice versa.
"At the residences, we would find all sorts of household activities that included lots of different kinds of pottery, stone tools, food remains and a diversity of things," McKillop said. Nearby were tools for fishing, cooking, woodworking and spinning cotton.
McKillop conducted her research at Paynes Creek National Park, in southern Belize, where over 100 other submerged Maya sites from between 600-1000 AD had been previously discovered. McKillop said most of the residential areas her research uncovered were dated to the Late Classic period between 600-800 AD.
She worked with E. Cory Sills, assistant professor in the Department of Social Sciences at the University of Texas at Tyler.
McKillop said most of the work was conducted in separate buildings but no more than 5 yards away from the main domicile.
"You've got a lot of fires, so you want to keep it away from the residence but they're very close," McKillop said.
Evidence cited in the study shows that the ancient Maya households would have first produced salt for themselves before trading the surplus with other communities.
"The common Maya were not so common that they were eking out an existence," McKillop said. "They were producing things for their own use, but they were also producing a surplus. In this case, it was a huge surplus of salt."