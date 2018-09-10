As the person most involved in carrying out LSU’s new admissions policy that discounts the importance of college board tests, like the ACT, Jose Aviles has been somewhat surprised at the clamor caused by shifting emphasis towards essays and recommendations.

“I don’t get it at all,” Jose Aviles, LSU’s vice president for enrollment, said of the intense criticism that relaxing the admissions requirement of a minimum ACT score could jeopardize the strides the university had made since the mid-1980s.

“The result of that move,” wrote former Senate Education Committee chairman Conrad Appel, R-Metairie, “will be a sea of potential candidates for matriculation into LSU. If this decision moves us toward open enrollment, the overall quality of the student population will decline, and the prestige of the university will suffer.”

Aviles moved here last year and wasn’t aware of the anemic graduation rates at LSU that prompted the university in the 1980s to automatically reject applications when test scores weren’t high enough.

But that was years ago. Best practices have improved since last generation, he said. Making test scores just one of several considerations – and not the sole determiner – is the best way to identify strong students, Aviles said.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of conversation about ‘holistic admissions,’ but really, that’s what most universities have been doing,” Aviles said.

LSU quietly tried out some holistic practices on many of the 23,000 applications for the fall 2018 class. The 5,803 freshmen are the largest, most diverse and among highest achieving in LSU history.

Now that the admissions’ practices have been tested and refined, the university is going all in. High school seniors putting together applications right now for the fall of 2019 will have to submit essays, recommendations and résumés.

“We’re not looking just for good scores anymore. We’re looking to see a combination of factors that when put together say, ‘This student is ready to engage and succeed’,” Aviles said.

Critics argue that the college board tests skew against low-income and minority students who have different frames of reference and often don’t have the money to pay for classes that teach the test; students who have learning disabilities or must juggle family problems; or who just don’t test well but otherwise have demonstrated academic perseverance deserving of a closer look.

On the other side, some say “holistic admissions” gives universities cover to admit the unqualified children of donors and the powerful or at least fill available seats with tuition-paying students.

When Aviles arrived in the summer of 2017 from the University of Buffalo, he found LSU’s technology and recruiting practices dated.

“All the consultants that came in, pointed out that the structure was top of the line about 20 years ago,” but way behind the successful recruiting and admission techniques in use today, Aviles said.

The system didn’t have scanners. Applications had to be updated manually when additional information came in. When recruiters hit the road for college fairs, they answered questions, took names, then were done for the day.

Technology has been updated. The recruiting and admissions offices have been merged.

The 49 staffers were given different duties. For instance, recruiters now are assigned high schools. They need to get to know the faculty, curriculum and students. They do the first read of essays by and recommendations of the students applying from that high school.

They’re looking for evidence of a student’s resilience, work ethic, community service and a willingness to research, Aviles said.

The admissions councilor will recommend admittance or rejection. That decision is reviewed by senior staff. Then the student is either rejected, has their application reviewed by a committee, or is admitted.

“We want a student who gets up every morning and works as hard as he or she can,” Aviles said. “Those are the students who succeed and those are characteristics that can’t be gleaned from a board score alone.”