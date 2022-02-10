A national civil rights organization says the East Baton Rouge Parish School System needs to increase the chances of Black people getting elected to its board or it could violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
On Thursday morning, The NAACP, via its Legal Defense and Educational Fund, emailed a letter to all nine School Board members that made the argument.
The board is in the process of drawing up new election district maps based on the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. The letter arrived hours in advance of a board workshop on redistricting held Thursday night. The board is hoping to settle on new maps by March 17.
In its letter, the NAACP argues that “at least half” the seats on the board need to be majority Black. Otherwise, the School Board would “dilute the voting power of voters of color.”
So, if the board sticks with nine members, it needs to add a majority-Black district, thereby creating a majority-Black board.
Currently, the board has five White and four Black members.
The NAACP even included in its letter a map showing what such a board might look like. It also included sample maps with 11 and 15 members with a similar racial breakdown.
“In order to ensure that Black voters have an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice, as required by Section 2, we urge you to ensure that at least half of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board districts are majority-Black districts,” Kathryn Sadasivan, redistricting counsel for the NAACP, wrote in the missive.
If the board shifts to an even number of members such as 10, an even split of Black and White would likely suffice. None of the NAACP maps contemplates such a map, though.
To justify the need for increased Black representation, the letter points to demographic changes revealed in the 2020 U.S. Census, civil rights caselaw as well as the racial history of Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish.
The letter was joined by the Louisiana NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center. One New Orleans group, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, joined the letter as did two Baton Rouge-based organizations, Louisiana Progress and Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge.
Board President David Tatman, who is White, said Thursday that he had not yet read the NAACP letter but plans to. He said that he expects more outside organizations will weigh in with opinions in the weeks to come, but he said he’s happy with how things are going at present.
“Everybody is working in good faith and people seem to be having good conversations,” Tatman said.
Tatman said his read on the census numbers is that if the board sticks with nine members, the new maps would probably result in an even split of four Black-and-white members while one district would be a tossup, what Tatman calls “an opportunity district.”
Mike Hefner, the district’s hired demographer, has maintained that may be the best approach.
“This tells me that you need four minority, four majority (districts) and one that is going to be a swing district," Hefner said at Thursday's board workshop.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Blacks now make up a greater proportion of residents in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system than Whites — In 2010, White people edged out their Black counterparts — but neither race is in the majority. The school system's boundaries are the parish minus Baker, Central and Zachary, which have their own school districts.
In terms of the voting-age population — residents who are 18 or older who may or may not be registered to vote — it’s closer to an even split. Hefner calculates that Blacks represents 45.1% of the voting age population and Whites represent 44.3%. The NAACP says it’s a slightly bigger split, 45.2% to 43.3%.
The NAACP points to other factors to justify its argument for more majority-Black seats on the School Board:
- Black people make up about 72% of the district’s 40,000-plus students, but White constituents account for only about 11%.
- The board’s controversial 2014 decision to reduce from 11 to 9 members, saying that the board went through the change despite criticism that it “would weaken Black representation on the School Board and lead to a school board that was less responsive to the needs of Black communities.” The local NAACP, however, unsuccessfully sued at the time, making some of the same arguments.
The NAACP concludes the letter by suggesting that the school system will be back in court if it doesn’t follow the group’s latest advice: “A failure by the School Board to comply with Section 2 may lead to costly and unnecessary litigation.”