Thanks to the creation of four new charter schools, East Baton Rouge Parish public schools collectively have more students this year than they did last year, but the overall growth obscures continued declines at most district schools.
These trends are evident in unofficial school system enrollment totals collected last week. Pending audits by the state, Oct. 1 and Feb. 1 are enrollment count days that drive per-pupil school funding through the state’s $3.7 billion funding formula known as the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.
The East Baton Rouge system, Louisiana's second-largest, counted 41,025 students on Oct. 1. That’s 329 more than on Oct. 1, 2017, but it’s 259 students shy of the number of students the school system was predicting when it approved its general operating budget in June. Final, official Oct. 1 enrollment counts for all Louisiana public schools won’t be complete until later this year.
Nearly 1,300 students in East Baton Rouge Parish attend four schools that did not exist last year: BASIS Baton Rouge, The Emerge School for Autism, and IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation charter schools.
Both BASIS, based in Arizona, and IDEA, based in Texas, were heavily recruited by local business leaders. Schools in their home states annually make national best high school lists. Their new Baton Rouge schools were all newly constructed.
The Emerge School for Autism is a specialized school focusing on children on the autism spectrum. It has just 20 kindergartners and is located next door to IDEA Innovation.
As these new schools opened, two-thirds of the district’s neighborhood schools saw enrollment decline compared to a year ago. Eight neighborhood schools lost more than 50 students apiece.
And five of 11 of the district’s dedicated magnet schools, where every student is in the magnet program, lost students. Notably both McKinley and Sherwood middle magnet schools were down, 56 and 24 students, respectively. Both are historically popular feeder schools to Baton Rouge Magnet High, the flagship school in the system. Baton Rouge Magnet remains the largest school in the district, with more than 1,500 students.
“In general there are different options all over Baton Rouge that make people look at things in a different way, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” said Superintendent Warren Drake.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via contracts, or charters. Twenty-nine operate currently in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from just three a decade ago.
Ten of them are Type 1 charters that operate under contracts issued by the parish school system. They collectively educate almost 3,800 students. Type 1 charter schools account for 9 percent of the students in the school system, up from just 5 percent five years ago.
IDEA’s two new Baton Rouge schools account for 862 new students. The biggest of the two is IDEA Bridge with 523 students. Nearly 200 of that school's students come from a three-year-old charter school, Baton Rouge Bridge Academy, that gave up its charter last year and was absorbed into IDEA Bridge.
IDEA has plans to educate more than 6,000 children at its Baton Rouge schools within a decade.
While its growth plans are not as ambitious as IDEA’s, BASIS Baton Rouge, located at 7550 McCall Drive, next to Woman’s Hospital, is clearly having an impact. Its kindergarten class of 128 students is the largest of any public school in Baton Rouge.
And it is attracting white children in great numbers. About 57 percent of its nearly 400 students are white. That’s notable in a district where only 12 percent of students are white. Mayfair Lab has the next highest percentage of white children with 45 percent.
The new BASIS school also stands out from other charter schools in Baton Rouge, which are overwhelming black.
The new charter schools may be succeeding at the expense of older ones. Three of the six older Type 1 charter schools lost students in substantial numbers compared with a year ago: Children’s, Inspire and J.K Haynes charter schools. They lost 57, 54 and 78 students, respectively. Children’s and J.K. Haynes opened in 1997, and Inspire opened in 2010.
Some of the enrollment shifts are predictable.
For instance, Belaire High lost the most students, 168 in the past year. It lost 311 the year before. Those losses can largely be traced to the reopening of Istrouma High in August 2017 and the restoration of the attendance zone of that historic north Baton Rouge high school.
Belaire’s loss has been Istrouma High’s gain. Istrouma had 807 students on Oct. 1, 300 more than a year before. It also has 550 more students than the high school had before it was closed by the state in 2014 as it sought to get out of the business of directly running schools. The state had taken over Istrouma in 2012 due to chronic low academic performance.
Drake, who made regaining control of and reopening Istrouma his first order of business after taking as superintendent in 2015, predicted further growth.
“I think it will have more than 1,200 students,” Drake said. “It is an exciting, exciting school.”
Istrouma’s growth is a rare bright spot in a school district where decline is the norm.
Overall enrollment has declined by more than 1,300 students since 2013. If you subtract Type 1 charter schools, the decline increases to nearly 3,000 students over the past five years.
Middle schools is where the decline is most acute. After Belaire High, Westdale, Glasgow and Park Forest middle schools have lost the most students in the past five years, 300, 290 and 250, respectively.