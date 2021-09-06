After shutting down for a week because of Hurricane Ida, many Baton Rouge-area schools made plans Monday to reopen by Wednesday. But in parishes to the east, where the storm damage was more severe and power still has not been consistently restored, campuses may not be open until next week.

The situation illustrates how the eastward shift of just a few miles in Ida's track led some places to face far worse devastation than others.

Take Livingston Parish. Schools in Holden and French Settlement got power back Sunday, but all 11 schools south or east of Holden aren't expected to have power until later this week, Superintendent Joe Murphy said.

When are Baton Rouge-area schools going back after Hurricane Ida? Here's the latest list Baton Rouge-area schools were announcing plans Monday for staff and students to return to campus after the disruptions of Hurricane Ida.

"The east side of our parish was more heavily impacted than the west side," Murphy said. "That's not to say the west side wasn't impacted. It certainly was, but the services have been restored basically from Holden (west) in our parish."

All staff will return to work Thursday, Murphy said. Students will return to school Friday if their campus is "completely functional," meaning it has full electrical power, drinking water, basic internet and phone connectivity for offices and the cafeteria, and transportation access.

See the whole list: Here are all local school districts' plans for re-opening.

"We do expect to open a large portion of our schools on Friday," Murphy said.

Unlike the 2016 floods, no Livingston schools flooded. The wind damaged some buildings, but was mostly by crumpling awnings and canopies, not damaging the structures themselves.

In Tangipahoa Parish, the school system took a tougher hit. Structural damage ranged from minimal to a few schools that had extensive damage, school officials said. They are still trying to assess the damage their employees homes' suffered and trying to get them help.

+2 After Katrina, Louisiana spent billions improving levees. After Ida, is the power grid next? Images of tens of thousands of New Orleans residents fleeing a city flooded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 demonstrated the vulnerability of the…

As of Monday, seven of 32 schools had power restored, but Entergy and other providers were promising more progress. Superintendent Melissa Stilley said school officials are committed to releasing, by Friday, an estimated timeline for reopening schools. That would start probably next week.

"We obviously cannot have school without power to our schools. We are committed to providing at least 48-hours notice to our employees and families before reopening our schools so they have advance notice," Stilley said in a news conference Monday.

Stilley said those school openings could come in phases, with schools in the less heavily damaged northern end of the parish starting first and then working toward the southern end where damage was generally more severe.

Openings would also occur once all schools in a particular attendance zone were ready. The zones are a generally community-based feeder areas for the entire range of schools, prekindergarten to high school.

She added the school officials were still working out how to ensure school buses would have fuel to bring children to class in Tangipahoa, a long, narrow parish. One possibility is with temporary fuel pods set up with help from parish government and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, she said.

Stilley said that with the concerns over electricity and internet service, virtual school doesn't appear to be a viable option for now.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

By contrast, East Baton Rouge public schools were ready to open back to students by Wednesday, Superintendent Sito Narcisse said. The parish's public schools avoided structural damage — the big hurdles were restoring power and ensuring buses had enough fuel to run their routes.

"Most of our issues have been power and also getting the network back up in terms of technology and those things and so the teams have been working around the clock to try to get all up," he said. "We should be in pretty good shape when we open up."

+2 As blue roofs near installation in Louisiana, state leaders push for wider qualifications Louisiana congressional leaders Monday asked federal officials to revise the criteria used for which parishes get temporary roofs after East B…

The return to school on Wednesday will include the district's virtual school, Narcisse said.

As of midday Monday, only three schools were still without power, though some that have already been brought back up were suffering from rolling outages, school officials said. Entergy told the district that all power should be restored by the end of Monday.

The superintendent added that the public school system has received a large fuel donation from the ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge to help keep the district's school buses running this week despite widespread fuel shortages in the region.

The refinery agreed to donate 16,000 gallons of diesel and had already delivered 10,000 gallons by Monday, school officials said. Bus drivers were also instructed to fill their tanks the Friday before Hurricane Ida hit.

+23 Ida blew into Ascension Parish with high winds, leaving downed trees, power outages Hurricane Ida hit Ascension Parish with high winds gusting up to 75 mph and an intensity most haven't seen here since Hurricane Gustav, with m…

School officials have estimated the district's additional need to start buses rolling Wednesday to be less than 5,000 gallons.

"They're good to go for the week. We're confident that we have enough to manage our services," said Monique Scott-Spaulding, director of physical plant services.

After this week, Scott-Spaulding said, the district expects to have fuel from its regular provider.

"They were severely damaged post-hurricane and could not deliver until later this week, which is why we sent the SOS message to Exxon," she added.

Another 120 school buses run on propane. That vendor is operating and buses were being fueled Monday. A small handful of smaller, special education buses run on gasoline, which will also have the necessary fuel.

Beyond damage from winds and rain, a critical factor in reopening plans for area schools remains access to electricity.

In Ascension Parish, school damage was very minimal, with the exception of Gonzales Middle School, which had roof damage limited to a small section of campus, school officials said.

Even in that case, the damage isn't expected to prevent reopening, school officials have said.

But, about 30% of public schools lacked electricity as of Sunday. School officials noted that, even after power is restored, it takes about a day to fire up kitchen equipment, heating and cooling systems, vent hoods, sewer systems, servers and other equipment to ensure they are operating properly before students arrive.

Due to that uncertainty, Ascension officials have called back staff on Tuesday and tentatively plan to reopen schools on Wednesday.