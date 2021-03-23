Former LSU President F. King Alexander has offered to resign as president of Oregon State University over how he opted to handle allegations of sexual misconduct at LSU.
During a Tuesday morning meeting of the OSU Board of Trustees, Chair Rani Borkar said that Alexander had offered his letter of resignation to the board on Sunday. The board then entered a nonpublic session to consider Alexander's letter of resignation.
"Dr. Alexander no longer has the trust of the OSU community,” Borkar said during the public session.
Tuesday's meeting comes less than a week after the OSU board reprimanded Alexander, placing him on 10 weeks of probation and approving a third-party review of outstanding questions related to the LSU report and to glean feedback from the community, among other requirements.
Alexander, just nine months into his role as OSU’s president, has been under intense scrutiny and calls for his ouster by university community groups, including the Faculty Senate's no-confidence vote in Alexander's presidency that members issued a day after he was reprimanded.
Board members said the reversal from last week’s decision came in response to the outcry from the Oregon State community.
The scrutiny around Alexander is the latest in a wave of discipline or departures at other universities related to LSU's mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in past years.
Earlier this month, LSU released a report from the law firm Husch Blackwell that described a "total failure of leadership" in the way LSU responded to cases of sexual misconduct, largely under Alexander's tenure. The report detailed cultural problems at LSU, in particular, Title IX programs and allegations of improper conduct throughout the university.