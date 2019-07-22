Former Southern University band director Nathan Haymer used an unauthorized third party to collect public funds due to the school and then kept more than $293,000 in possible violation of state and federal laws, Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said in a report issued Monday morning.

Haymer set up the collection system without approval of the school and used some of the money for personal purposes, according to a summary that accompanied the 45-page review.

It says the Southern University System Foundation System got about $84,000 from the collections.

The report also says Haymer appears to have submitted false invoices to obtain reimbursement for expenses he did not incur, for which he was paid $46,719 from Southern University, the Southern University System Foundation and the Southern University Alumni Foundation, Purpera said.

The review says Haymer received $43,900 in payments from Mardi Gras krewes for Southern University band performances during Mardi Gras parades and other events from February, 2015 to February, 2018.

Because he was an employee of the school taking the money, on top of his salary, may have violated state law, Purpera said.

Last August the Southern University Board of Supervisors voted to upheld the firing of Haymer.

Southern University System President Ray Belton took the action after an audit by the school showed that $300,000 in band camp and other fees were in Haymer's personal bank accounts.

The former band director has denied any wrongdoing.

The audit by Southern University came out after Haymer was fired on May 1 following allegations that he sought kickbacks for the Southern University band to appear at an event for schoolchildren.

Haymer also denied that claim.

The report issued Monday is a follow-up to last year's controversy.

