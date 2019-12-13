LSU president F. King Alexander has been named to the same position at Oregon State University, Oregon State's Board of Trustees officially announced during a press conference Friday.
“This was a very difficult decision for me given my fondness for LSU and the tremendous progress we’re making here,” Alexander said in a news release. “It’s been a privilege to be part of such an important and iconic university system. I’m proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished, including setting records for enrollment in size, diversity and academic achievement. Shenette and I, along with our family, thank LSU and Baton Rouge for making our many years here so memorable.”
Alexander, 56, came to LSU in 2013 from California State University, Long Beach, where he was president. He is a Kentucky native who grew up in north Florida and received his Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Oregon State University President Ed Ray, who makes about $809,000 a year, about $100,000 more than Alexander, announced he intends to step down in June 2020, after leading the university for 17 years.
The four finalists were interviewed last month by 26 members of a search committee at a resort near Silverton, Oregon.
This story will be updated.
Advocate Capital News Bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report.