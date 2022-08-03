Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning.
The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime achievement goal -- called mastery -- rose by 2 percentage points, to 31%, compared to 34% in 2019, the last time the exams were given in math, English, science and social studies before the pandemic.
The rate fell 5 percentage points last year.
Scores in math and English rose 3 percentage points each, to 30% and 42% respectively, according to the state Department of Education.
Last year math scores dropped by 7 percentage points and English showed a 5-point plunge.
The percentage of students who earned mastery in science rose 2 points this year -- 27% -- while social studies remained at 25% mastery.
Science dropped 4 points last year and social studies fell three percentage points.
The tests are called LEAP 2025, and students are supposed to average mastery by that year for a school to earn an A-rating from the state.
"I am pleased with the progress," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said ahead of the meeting. "I think it shows that Louisiana kids are back on their feet."
Brumley acknowledged that challenges remain, especially among third-graders and in social studies achievement.
"We recognize that we have a long way to go," he told reporters during a briefing at Bluff Middle School in Prairieville.
Others noted the latest results remain well below even modest levels students scored three years ago.
"While some recovery in student learning is encouraging these results show that we have a long road ahead and the work is far from finished," said Erin Bendily, a former top official of the state Department of Education and now vice-president for policy and strategy at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
Ronnie Morris, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who lives in Baton Rouge, said he was encouraged by the results.
"We are definitely headed in the right direction," said Morris, who attended the briefing.
"One of my main takeaways was just thank God for our teachers and the perseverance they have shown through this whole ordeal," he said, a reference to classroom interruptions caused by the pandemic and multiple hurricanes in recent years.
The department said 80% of the state's school systems improved their mastery rate compared to 2020-21.
Last year nearly 3 out of 4 public schools and districts showed drops in their school performance scores.
The decline crossed all grade levels, subjects and subgroups.
Students achieving mastery overall in East Baton Rouge Parish rose from 24% to 25%; Ascension, 46% to 47%; Jefferson, 26% to 28%; Lafayette, 35% to 39%; Livingston, 42% to 40%; Orleans, 18% to 21%; St. Tammany, 43% to 42%; West Feliciana, 46% to 45%; Zachary, 47% to 50% and Central, 47% to 48%.
Brumley attributed some of the gains this time to the fact more students are back in classrooms after two years of virtual classes for lots of them.
This time 98% of test takers engaged in fulltime, in-person learning versus 57% during the 2020-21 school year.
Earlier studies have shown that students who attended in-person classes outperformed those who relied on distance learning.
Brumley blamed the mostly flat scores in social studies on an outdated curriculum.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this year approved new social studies benchmarks.
"I am not surprised by social studies," Brumley said of the stagnant results.
Achievement levels fall into one of five categories: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery and proficient.
Students who score mastery or proficient are ready for the next grade level, officials said.
Detailed results are available at www.louisianabelieves.com.
