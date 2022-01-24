State education leaders are launching a new push to widen access to high school classes for college credit, including Black students who make up a small portion of those enrolled today.

The classes, called dual enrollment, allow high school juniors and seniors to tackle courses that count for both high school and college credit.

Barely 1 in 5 eligible students are enrolled in the classes now, and nearly two-thirds are White students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others hope a new dual enrollment portal – Ladualenrollment.com – will provide a one-stop tool for students, boost the number of dual enrollment students and help make the classes more accessible to minority students.

The portal, which went up last week, includes frequently asked questions, how to search for both academic and technical college courses and a link to a new program that lets high school students earn an associate degree and other credentials, called Fast Forward.

It is set to be formally unveiled Tuesday during an annual convention in Baton Rouge that attracts about 800 educators, school counselors and industry leaders.

The portal is aimed in part at ending the notion that the classes are only for students headed to prestigious four-year colleges. "One of the things we have to push against is dual enrollment is for high fliers only," Reed said.

"Dual enrollment is for everyone," she said. "We want to make sure the portal sends that message."

Brumley said dual enrollment can pave the way for apprenticeships that allow high school students to graduate as a Level 2 carpenter or electrician. "The high school experience in Louisiana has to change," he said.

"It's important for parents and students to have pathway choices that fit their family such as dual enrollment, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, career credentials or apprenticeships," Brumley said.

One of the roadblocks today, educators say, is the state has lots of information about dual enrollment but is too scattered to generate interest.

A focus group used by The Education Trust, a nonprofit group that works to narrow the opportunity gap between students of color and others, found that students have misconceptions on who can take the classes and opt not to apply.

"This digital tool signals that dual enrollment is for all students," said Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and an educator for 50 years.

"It's our coordinated way to spread the word," Voitier said.

Voitier is a member of the Statewide Dual Enrollment Task Force, which was started after Gov. John Bel Edwards' bid to expand access to the courses failed in 2019.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Task force created to study Louisiana dual enrollment classes, but 'still a lot of legwork' needed Gov. John Bel Edwards' bid to ensure that public high school juniors and seniors have access to two courses for college credit without charge …

The 12-member panel, which is co-chaired by Reed, is tackling a myriad of issues, including who qualifies for the classes, how they are financed and ways to ensure academic quality.

The portal was one of its first recommendations.

Critics contend eligibility rules, including meeting benchmarks on the ACT, which is supposed to measure college readiness, are one reason relatively few Black students pursue dual enrollment.

Louisiana has about 90,000 high school seniors and juniors, with fewer than 20,000 taking high school classes for college credit.

Fewer Black students in Louisiana take high school classes for college credit, report shows A major racial gap continues in who takes high school classes for college credit, an education consultant told Louisiana public school and col…

About 65% of enrollment is White students and 27% Black students.

Under current rules, some students have to have a high school GPA of at least 2.5, earn a composite score of 19 or higher on the ACT and score at least a 19 on the math portion of the ACT and an 18 on the English section to qualify for dual enrollment.

Reed emphasized that some of the college classes do not carry those rules, and the portal can help students see that. Those benchmarks are under review by the state Board of Regents.

Louisiana is grappling with some of the same topics as other states, said Stephen Pruitt, president of the Southern Regional Education Board. "Access is always one of the issues," Pruitt said.

He said that, aside from scrutinizing eligibility rules for dual enrollment, the push to expand requires partnerships among local school districts and counselors. "Being able to find a way to help the adults in the building help the students in the building is going to be a huge undertaking," Pruitt said.

Backers say dual enrollment students are more likely to enter and finish college.

Regents Chairman Collis Temple III, earned his undergraduate degree in three years at LSU, then a master's degree and began work on a Ph.D at LSU without any head start on college courses in high school. "I wasn't really made aware of the power of dual enrollment," he said.

Temple said the importance of letting high school students see they can handle college courses cannot be overstated.

"It helps kids realize they can do it," he said.