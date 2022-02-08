Setting up a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Tuesday put his imprint on proposed new social studies standards for public schools and said there is nothing in his plan that would "indoctrinate" students on the nation's racial history.

"I have been clear about this for some time that CRT (critical race theory) would not be included in our standards," Brumley said in an interview.

"And also we would be cognizant that nothing in the standards could open the door for any form of indoctrination," he added.

How the nation's racial history is taught has been one of the buzzwords around the revisions, which began 14 months ago.

It also is expected to be a topic during the regular legislative session that begins March 14.

During a public hearing in July some parents charged that the new benchmarks would inject critical race theory, which has been described as the view that the legacy of White supremacy remains in today's society through laws and institutions.

Brumley said in his view of critical race theory is anything that prompts classroom talks solely around the lens of race.

Other say the worries are overblown and that some of the criticism is a bid to downplay slavery and other grim chapters in both Louisiana's and the nation's history.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to vote on the standards during its March 8-9 meeting.

The plan follows multiple delays after state officials got more than 1,600 public comments on the proposed changes by mid-December, putting off votes earlier set for December and January.

The benchmarks were supposed to be updated by 2017.

They are set to be in place for the 2023-24 school year.

The state Department of Education is extending its public comment period from Feb. 8-22 at www.louisianabelieves.com

A panel of educators and others made its own recommendations 19-1 on Sept. 28.

The superintendent's plan includes his changes to that outline.

One of Brumley's recommended changes would extend the high school U. S. history course from 1607 to 2008.

The earlier draft began the review period in the late 19th century.

The second-grade U.S. history survey would be divided between the second and third grades.

World history would be moved to the fourth and fifth grades.

Another proposed change would add financial responsibility to the civics course.

"The standards reflect the totality of the events that have made America an exceptional nation, including our accomplishments and flaws," Brumley said in a note to fellow educators.

"From the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation to the ratification of the 19th Amendment the journey towards freedom has been one of struggles and sacrifice," he said.

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.

Check back for more details.