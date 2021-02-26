Scores on a special standardized test used to determine who is eligible to get into magnet programs at many Baton Rouge schools are being waived this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a decision that affects dozens of schoolchildren who fell short when they took the test last fall.

The waiver also affects an unknown number of students submitting applications now as part of the second application round for magnet seats in the 2021-22 school year. A total of 329 students have applied so far in the second round, which started Feb. 1 and is scheduled to end May 31.

“The pandemic has unfortunately created challenges for school systems nationally and the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is no exception,” said Superintendent Sito Narcisse in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “It is my goal as superintendent to ensure that students have access to all specialized programs that require the review of standardized test scores.”

Narcisse’s decision applies to students in grades four to 11 who have applied or are applying for seats at one of the 28 schools in Baton Rouge that offer magnet programs. Students, however, still need to have a minimum 2.5 GPA to be eligible for admission to the bulk of the magnet programs.

Almost 10,000 students are enrolled in district magnet programs, a quarter of all students in the school system.

All but a few of the magnet programs have minimum admission standards. Historically, the school district relied strictly on state-mandated standardized tests like the LEAP tests. But in 2015, it decided to purchase a customized version of a commercial, off-the-shelf, norm-referenced standardized test to use as its magnet screener, mostly for students coming from private schools or out of state. The cut score is set at or just below the average test scores for a nationally representative norm group.

This past year, that magnet screener was used for all applicants, since the state waived its standardized tests that were to be given in spring 2020. Now, that magnet screener has been waived as well.

Theresa Porter, director of magnet programs, said there were concerns about the validity of this year’s test results given the great disruption the pandemic has caused in schools.

Still, the waiver announced Friday will have a limited impact. Porter said that only 134 students had the required 2.5 cumulative GPA but fell short on the magnet test. The waiver makes them eligible once again for magnet school admission.

Also, the most popular magnet programs, including Baton Rouge Magnet High, are already full — students received their acceptance letters in mid-January. Those 134 newly eligible students can either join the waiting pool for seats in full magnet programs if slots open up later, or they can try for seats in magnet programs that still have room, Porter said.

Friday’s decision also means that students who are applying in the second round won’t have to take the magnet screening test at all. New magnet applicants, however, still have to have a minimum 2.5 GPA, and they need to live within the boundaries of the parish school system.

Also, before they can get a seat, the school system runs their names through an automated student assignment process that aims at a balance of 55% children from low socioeconomic backgrounds and 45% from higher socioeconomic backgrounds, Porter said.