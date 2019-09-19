Middle and high school students in Baton Rouge public schools will soon have new computer science and computational thinking courses to choose from, thanks to a $1 million federal science grant awarded to LSU and the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The new courses will be developed and rolled out over the next five years. The initiative will draw not just on computer science, but will bring in other disciplines including physics and sociology.
The project is titled “BRBYTES: Baton Rouge: Bringing Youth Technology, Education and Success.” The National Science Foundation awarded the grant on Sept. 12. The university and the school system announced it Thursday afternoon.
The School Board is expected to accept the grant when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday. The item was a late addition to the board’s regular meeting agenda.
Juana Moreno, associate professor in the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy and the LSU Center for Computation & Technology, is the principal investigator of this project. She said the goal is to give all 41,000 students in the state’s second largest school district the chance “to engage in high-quality computing courses.”
“Our team has developed a five-year plan for introducing computing in all middle and high schools where every student takes at least one computing course in grades six through 12,” Moreno said.
A team will focus initially on developing new courses and expanding existing one for seventh and 10th grader and then adding more grades over time.
Fernando Alegre, LSU Gordon A. Cain Center research associate, said the new seventh-grade course is called ‘Big Ideas in Computing” and is meant to show how those ideas are relevant to student lives, said Fernando Alegre, LSU Gordon A. Cain Center research associate and co-principal investigator.
Ben Necaise, an associate superintendent, said the goal is to make the East Baton Rouge Parish school system “a role model for computing education in Louisiana.” He said he expects other school districts will join in the effort in the future.
Beside the new courses, the grant funds efforts to expose principals, counselors and parents to the potential for students, especially minorities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to have careers in computing. In a similar vein, as part of the grant, LSU will work to increase the ranks of minority teachers teaching computing courses and to spread the use of “culturally responsive practices and pedagogies” to reach a variety of students.
“Our team is committed to promoting equity and to attracting more students from historically disadvantaged groups into computing fields,” said Lori Martin, an LSU sociology and African & African-American studies professor.