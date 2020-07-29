One year after Louisiana's public high school graduation rate reached a milestone celebrated by state leaders the figure dropped this time, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday morning.

The Class of 2019 showed a graduation rate of 80.1%, down from 81.4% percent last year, which covered the Class of 2018.

The number of students who graduated on time in 2019 totaled 42,650, a state record.

"We are pleased to celebrate the coordinated efforts resulting in more Louisiana students earning a high school diploma than in previous year," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.

"With the good news also comes concern, however, as the graduation rate for the cohort fell from the previous year."

"The graduation and credential data released today will most certainly factor into the development of our short and long-term goals," Brumley said.

The East Baton Parish School District graduation rate dropped to 68.6% this year compared to 72.4% last year.

The rate for White students is 85.9% and 75.6% for Black students.

"It's our mission to ensure every student is career or college ready when they leave our schools."

Brumley also said the state's career and technical education programs offer students a path to high-wage jobs directly after high school.

He said there are possibilities to expand dual enrollment, which allows high school seniors to earn college credit.

Last year's announcement that the rate exceeded 80% sparked a gathering of state leaders on the south steps of the State Capitol.

It meant the state had finally met a target that, while low by national standards, was spelled out in a 2009 state law.

The U. S. average for the Class of 2018 was 85%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Here is how other districts fared this year -- Class of 2019 -- compared to last year -- Class of 2018.

Ascension, 88.7% this year and 87.5% last year; Jefferson, 72% and 73.4%; Lafayette, 78.3% and 76.1%; Orleans, 75.4% and 77.8%; Plaquemines, 90.9% and 92.9%; St. Bernard, 90.7% and 94.7%; St. Charles, 86.4% and 86.2%; St. John the Baptist, 75.7% and 80.5%; St. Tammany, 81.2% and 83.5%; West Baton Rouge, 87.1% and 82.6%; West Feliciana, 94.9% and 91.1%; Zachary, 94.1% and 93.1% and Central, 86.6% and 85.2%.

