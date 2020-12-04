Nearly two hours passed in the LSU Board Supervisors' meeting Friday before the first mention was made of the sexual assault scandal on the LSU-Baton Rouge campus.

The subject was brought up by the chair of the LSU-Eunice faculty senate who told the board that makes the ultimate decisions for LSU colleges, universities, and medical schools that the faculty was concerned about leadership’s slow reaction.

Then the board heard from Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired to take a deep dive into how LSU administrators handle sexual assault cases. Firm lawyers hope to be on campus for interviews starting next week. The firm’s report, due in February, will be released publicly.

“Faculty are extremely concerned about the long-term impact of the continuing negative publicity surrounding the Title IX allegations,” said Professor James W. Robinson, chair of the faculty senate at LSU-E. “This is confounded by the continued presence of those involved in high public profile positions, including the LSU Presidential Search Committee.”

Robinson is referring to Verge Ausberry, executive deputy director of athletics and executive director of external relations for the university as well as a member of the committee charged with finding and hiring the next LSU System President.

He was one of several officials whose actions suggest that LSU ignored numerous allegations of sexual assault against female students. Ausberry was texted by one of the football players after beating up his girlfriend and did nothing, though Ausberry was required under the federal Title IX law to follow-up.

“There’s a lot of frustration and anger in our campus community and the community at large. And we’ve certainly heard calls for immediate action,” Interim President Tom Galligan told the Board, adding that he accepts responsibility for righting the wrongs.

Galligan said LSU has launched an online portal to collect anonymous feedback, that will help identify trends, and continued to simplify the reporting process.

“We’re committed to owning up to mistakes that we made in the past to holding ourselves accountable,” Galligan said.

Despite calls on campus for LSU to take immediate action against implicated officials, Galligan said he would not take such drastic action until Husch Blackwell concludes its review.

Galligan announced the hiring of Husch Blackwell, a Kansas City-based law firm, hours after USA Today reported Nov. 16 that school administrators and athletic department officials repeatedly ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims their requests for protections and "subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators."

LSU has agreed to pay Husch Blackwell up to $100,000 for the law firm’s review of how the university has handled past sexual violence and assault cases on campus, according to the Dec. 2 contract released on Friday to The Advocate.

Law firm begins probe of LSU's handlings of sexual misconduct; public report expected in February Law firm Husch Blackwell will meet with LSU leadership Wednesday to begin its investigation into the school's handlings of sexual and domestic…

The firm will review whether the university’s handling of past sexual harassment cases complied with the federal Title IX law that prohibits universities from discriminating on the basis of gender.

The Husch Blackwell review will also include an evaluation of employee compliance with Title IX training and reporting procedures, and the firm is expected to “engage campus stakeholders” on the effectiveness of Title IX training and outreach. The Husch Blackwell report should include recommendations on best practices for the future as well.

The contract between LSU and Husch Blackwell specifies that other investigators should have access to Husch Blackwell’s review. Among those written into the contract: the U.S. Department of Justice, the Attorney General, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, and the state Inspector General.

Scott Schneider, the Husch Blackwell lawyer leading the review, will be paid $425 an hour, according to the contract. Other attorneys will be paid $385 an hour and $355 an hour, with a paralegal earning $145.

Schneider, who is based in Austin but has a daughter enrolled at LSU, told the board that he wouldn’t have accepted the job had he not been assured by Galligan and other top LSU officials that if “people need to be held accountable that they will be held accountable.”

Schneider once practiced law in Louisiana, taught at Tulane University and sat on the Louisiana Ethics Board.

The meeting ended with Board Chairman Robert Dampf reading from a prepared statement, saying in part: “We support President Galligan’s engagement of Husch Blackwell, an experienced third party, to review past cases for compliance. It will take some time for them to work through the facts. If errors were made, we want them fixed. If any members of our university community failed to fulfill their responsibilities, they will be held appropriately accountable.”