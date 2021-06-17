LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Ghali E. Ghali announced Thursday afternoon that he would resign, effectively immediately, as head of the medical school in Shreveport, just a day after he was reinstated to the post.

Ghali, who became chancellor in February 2016, wrote that he would return to work as a faculty member.

“We have accepted Dr. Ghali’s request, and Dr. David Lewis, who has been serving as acting chancellor, will be interim chancellor while we conduct a search for the next chancellor,” LSU President Tom Galligan said in an email to LSU Health Shreveport employees.

Ghali was put on administrative leave for about two months following claims from physicians and staffers at LSU Health Shreveport that he had retaliated against them for raising sexual misconduct allegations against top administrators at the medical school.

An investigation into the claims, which has not been released publicly, cleared Ghali of improper conduct, Ghali said in a statement Wednesday night. LSU confirmed his statement and reinstated Ghali as chancellor Wednesday.

Galligan had suspended Ghali as chancellor on April 12 but allowed the oral and maxillofacial surgeon to continue seeing patients.

Four women, including two physicians, at the LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport filed federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints claiming Ghali denied promotions and made working conditions difficult because they had tried to help at least 16 medical students report incidents of sexual misconduct, which included improper touching, writing pornographic book reports, asking students out for wine, derogatory comments about students’ looks, and taking photos of young women. The two long-time administrators named by the students retired early and left the school. Five other women told similar stories but didn't file EEOC complaints.

The allegations came as LSU tried to respond to reports that past university executives had protected coaches, athletes and administrators named in sexual misconduct complaints raised by female students. Current leadership underlined "in the past" as they put together expanded new rules, disciplined personnel still working at LSU, fired the university's long-time law firm, and beefed up the office that would respond, react and investigate future incidents.

Allison Jones, the Shreveport lawyer representing the four women said: “Given the evidence produced by my clients, it is very doubtful that Dr. Ghali was completely cleared of all allegations. His subsequent resignation as chancellor and chair of his department only casts more doubt on the accuracy of Dr. Ghali’s description of the findings of the investigation. The timing is certainly suspicious.”

Dr. Ghali Ghali correspondence with Tom Galligan, June 17, 2021

When the LSU Board of Supervisors met to discuss the Ghali allegations in April, four north Louisiana legislators, including Rep. Larry Bagley, the Stonewall Republican who oversees much of LSU's budget as chair of the House Health and Welfare Committee, met with the supervisors behind closed doors to vocalize their support of Ghali.

In a letter to Galligan on Thursday, written on official stationery, Ghali reiterated his belief that he was attacked unfairly.

“Although the results of these investigations come as no surprise to me or my family, the unjustified attacks and distractions that we have had to endure for the past several months has weighed heavily upon me and my loved ones and brought several issues to light,” he wrote. "As an agent of change, I had to ensure that goals were established, and people were held accountable to achieve those goals. This did not always draw favor from everyone but was always done in the best strategic interest of the university."

Without having the duties of chancellor since April 12, when Galligan put him on suspension during the investigative process, Ghali wrote that he was able to spend more time with family and with his patients.

“Every decision I have made as Chancellor over the past five-plus years was made with the best interest of my LSUHS family. This personal decision to step down is no different and does not detract from my love for LSUHS, its employees, staff, students, and faculty, but rather it places the needs of my family first,” Ghali wrote.