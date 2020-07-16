Students in East Baton Rouge Parish will return to school on Aug. 6 with two days a week of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning, according to a presentation at a school board meeting Thursday.
The school system, the second largest traditional school district in the state, is also offering families the option of full virtual education.
The decision to restrict daily face-to-face instruction at the start of the 2020-21 school year comes as the state grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The reopening plan was one of two options outlined earlier this month by Superintendent Warren Drake in a message to families, receiving a mix of praise, criticism and confusion among parents and staff.
Thursday's presentation by Associate Superintendent Ben Necaise follows the approval Tuesday by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education of a set of minimum safety standards governing school bus passenger limits, indoor gatherings, daily hygiene and social distancing policies.
Part of that plan says "all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear a face mask covering to the greatest extent possible and practical within the local community context."
Students in Baton Rouge, like those across the country, spent the final months of the 2019-20 school year learning virtually. East Baton Rouge Parish, which has a sizable divide between students who have access to computers and those who don't, got off to a later start with virtual education than some other neighboring school districts.
The rules from BESE limit indoor school gatherings to 25 people, including adults, as long as the state remains in Phase 2 for the reopening of the state's economy.
School buses are limited to 50% of capacity, and students should spread out "to the greatest extent possible."
Students are supposed to maintain 6 feet of distance from each other while in classrooms.