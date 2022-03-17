Child care teachers, some of whom are paid less than the federal poverty level, have gotten the second of two stipends for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest allocation, which was made last month, went to over 700 child care providers and totals $17.5 million.

The initial grant last year totaled $10.7 million and went to over 600 child care providers.

How much teachers got varied among child care centers, officials said.

The aid was provided by the state Department of Education to help address a pay scale that critics say is shameful.

Child care teachers are paid about $20,000 per year, and 35% of the workforce leaves each year, according to the department.

The $20,000 is less than the federal poverty level for a family of three in 2020.

"Until we decide as a state to pay teachers at par with other job opportunities we will not move forward with quality early childhood care and education in Louisiana," said Cynthia DiCarlo, professor of early childhood education at LSU and executive director of the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.

DiCarlo said child care teachers "are still paid less than their service industry counterparts."

Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, said the pay issue carries the risk of a drop in quality as programs struggle to recruit teachers.

"When qualified, experienced educators are constantly leaving the field it's inevitable that we will see direct impacts on quality," Sonnier said.