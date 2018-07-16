A panel charged with implementing changes to fraternities and sororities at LSU after the death of student Max Gruver has finished its work, school officials announced Monday.

The group, called the President's Greek Life Implementation Committee, carried out the 28 recommendations recommended by a task force in February and endorsed by LSU President F. King Alexander.

The changes, among other things, mean that students caught hazing will be expelled and the fraternities or other student groups involved will be kicked off campus.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+3 LSU announces zero-tolerance policy for hazing, but six arrested in Gruver case still enrolled at school From now on, LSU students who are caught hazing will be expelled and the involved fraternities or other student organizations will be kicked o…

"This is not the end of the process, but the beginning of a new normal for our campus," Alexander said in a statement.

"As we've stated previously, the policies and procedures outlined by our implementing committee are not stand-alone solutions but should be taken as an interlocking and comprehensive approach that is stronger than any single policy, restriction or action," he said.

Last fall Gruver was forced to chug alcohol during a Phi Delta Theta fraternity initiation game.

He died because of alcohol poisoning and from choking on his own vomit, police said.

Alexander then set up a task force to evaluate all Greek organizations at LSU.

The new rules include banning hard alcohol at fraternity parties, requiring supervision at pledge activities, engaging with alumni to create more chapter oversight and creating a transparency website where disciplinary sanctions for Greek organizations are publicized.

Gruver's parents have questioned the value of the changes.

+6 Max Gruver's parents: LSU's plan to curb fraternity hazing, drinking contains no meaningful reform Responding to the death of a fraternity pledge last fall, LSU unveiled its highly anticipated corrective action plan on Wednesday — a list of …

Kurt Keppler, vice-president for student affairs at LSU, chaired the implementation committee and said the changes were an improvement.

"We now have better policy development, membership requirements and training, chapter standards for success, greater transparency and legislative support as we go forward with a more responsible and engaged LSU community," Keppler said, also in a statement.

Alexander said the changes represent "a major step forward for the culture shift we need surrounding Greek Life and other student organizations at LSU."

The Advocate reported Sunday that prosecutors had said in a court filing that a former LSU student charged with negligent homicide in Gruver's death had been warned by fraternity leaders to tone down his interaction with pledges. The defendant's lawyer said the court filing was "defective" and insufficiently described the prosecutors' allegations.