The state will rely on the results of the 2018-19 school report cards to show how classrooms are faring since key tests were canceled earlier this year for 2019-20, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Monday morning.

Brumley said some information from the 2019-20 school year will be posted, including how students did on the ACT, which measures college readiness, and high school graduation rates.

The annual release of public school report cards in November is a significant event in the education calendar, with school performance scores linked to letter grades.

The last such release, and the one that will be posted again, showed that 16% of schools received an A grade; 32% got a B, 29% received a C; 14% got a D and 9% got an F.

The results also showed that 44% of public schools in Louisiana require sweeping improvements and that about 45,000 students attend F-rated schools.

Gov. John Bel Edwards in March announced that standardized tests for the 2019-20 school year would be canceled because of the coronavirus, which forced classrooms to close nine weeks early.

Those exams are given to students in grades 3-8 and 9-12 in math, reading and English/language arts.

Students were set to take the test at the end of March and in early April.

The issue is on the agenda of two education panels this week, including the Accountability Commission meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. and the Superintendents' Advisory Council on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The new chairwoman of the Accountability Commission is Patty Glaser, head of school for the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy.

Glaser is believed to be the first charter school official to lead the commission, which advises the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

