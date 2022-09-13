A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black.
Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school district anticipated ending the 2022-23 fiscal year spending $681,000 more than it would take in. Budget projections were thrown off kilter by projections of higher-than-expected enrollment in charter schools that compete with Baker.
The updated district budget, approved Tuesday, now anticipates a small $142,000 surplus when the fiscal year ends June 30.
This $823,000 shift to the good, however, may not be enough. Enrollment remains a question mark. Since enrollment drives state per-pupil education funding, a significant downturn could force a mid-year round of belt-tightening.
“I need to know how you plan to resolve any reduction in the future,” Baker School Board member Elaine Davis asked Superintendent De’Ette Perry on Tuesday.
Perry said she’s relying on employee attrition as jobs become vacant to keep spending in check.
“If we are able to avoid filling those positions, we don’t fill those positions,” Perry said.
Baker competes with 11 charter schools, including three within Baker city limits.
Geo Prep Baker is the newest competitor. This K-8 charter school opened in August at an old school facility on Plank Road previously home to Bethany Christian School. First year enrollment at Geo Prep Baker, just kindergarten and first grade, could be as much as 240 students. State officials are estimating that funding equivalent to 125 students will come from students living in Baker.
The Baker school board voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve the updated 2022-23 fiscal budget. Board members Sharlous Booker and Vanessa Parker did not vote; Booker arrived late and Parker was absent.
In an interview, Sidney Stewart, the district’s business manager, said she remains hopeful Baker enrollment will hold steady. She said about 980 students, excluding preschoolers, are currently enrolled in Baker’s four schools, slightly over projections of 960 students. Stewart, though, said she expects that total to shrink a bit as the district drops no-show students ahead of the state’s official Oct. 1 enrollment count. She also noted that attendance is a concern but has rebounded of late.
Enrollment in Baker has declined by 23% since 2018-19, the school year before the pandemic, and by 30% since 2015-16, the year before the August 2016 floods.
To help stabilize and increase enrollment, Baker is reaching out to try to get absent children back in school, Perry said. The superintendent also pointed to the part-time hiring of public relations consultant I’tyonnie Jackson at a cost of $600 a month to help publicize Baker schools. Jackson currently works as a communications specialist for the Southern University law school.
The budget approved Tuesday comes in two parts.
The first part is the $15.1 million general operating budget. That represents an 2% increase in revenue and slightly smaller 1.6% increase in spending over the 2021-22 fiscal year.
District reserves have declined from $5.7 million to $3.7 million over that time frame. The bulk of that decline stems from $2.9 million in additional funding for rebuilding Baker High, which was flooded in August 2016.
Most years, this budget, typically called the General Fund budget, is by far the largest source of funding, paying for two-thirds to three-quarters of district spending. It is also where the district turns to when it has unanticipated expenses.
The second part is the district’s special revenue/special project budget. It’s actually 33 different funding streams all in one document. This year, it clocks in at $32.1 million, more than double the size of the general budget. Of that, $20.6 million is for the rebuilding of Baker High. The special revenue budget is also home to millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding.
Stewart said COVID money was used this year to fund some positions previously paid for from the general operating budget. Reduced enrollment also allowed the district to cut staffing since fewer teachers are needed than in the past, she said.
Sales tax collections are proving a big help. Baker schools received more than $4.9 million in sales tax revnues in 2021-22, about $1.1 million more than projected. That strong performance led Baker recently to increase its 2022-23 sales tax projections from $4 million to $4.5 million.