The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is racing to devise new voting maps as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, but there’s a chance it may have to go through this same exercise again in the not- too-distant future thanks to the St. George incorporation movement.
It’s something the board has done twice already. The first time was after Baker and Zachary broke away in 2003, leaving the parish school system to form independent districts. And then they had to do it again after Central broke away in 2007.
Population growth in the southern portion of East Baton Baton Rouge Parish, much of which St. George seeks to govern, is proving an important factor in the current School Board redistricting effort. That population growth is exerting a southward pull, compensating for population losses in the northern end of the parish.
Consequently, more elected officials living in north Baton Rouge will have constituents in the southern part of the parish.
The School Board on Thursday formally introduced 19 maps for consideration, every map that has been submitted, and plans a final vote on March 30. The final approved map would be in effect for Nov. 8 School Board elections — qualifying is July 20 to 22.
Years went by before the parish School Board reflected the absence of Baker, Central and Zachary. New maps sans Baker and Zachary did not go until effect until January 2007 and new maps without Central didn’t go into effect until January 2011.
For 3 ½ years, the elected school representatives of Baker, Central and Zachary served election districts that had been largely erased by the exit of those three school systems. In the case of two board members, Warren Pratt of Baker and Ingrid Kelley of Zachary, they continued to serve on the School Board even though they no longer lived within the school system.
The same could be the case in St. George, but a lot would have to happen for that to occur.
In October 2019, voters approved a new city of St. George, but the incorporation is still tied up in court. If St. George backers are successful with their court fight, they have said they will try to form a companion St. George school district.
Following the path of Baker, Central and Zachary, St. George would need to persuade two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature to approve a statewide referendum to amend the state Constitution. That amendment would need to pass not only across the state, but in all of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Mike Hefner, the demographer hired in November by the School Board to develop election maps, has held a series of public informational sessions to explain what he’s doing. At a Feb. 5 session held at Woodlawn High, which would be part of a St. George school district, Hefner addressed the St. George issue.
“Once that becomes an official school district, at that point, we will have to take that area out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system,” Hefner said.
Hefner noted that any such remapping post-St. George would still rely on U.S. 2020 Census information.
“We’ll also have to be using the same data we have here,” Hefner said.
It’s unclear how much area, though, would have to be taken out.
The City of St. George, as approved by voters in 2019, is about 60 square miles in area with an estimated population of 86,316 residents. It has shrunk a bit since due to property annexed by the City of Baton Rouge.
But a St. George school district need not have the same boundaries as a City of St. George. The boundaries of Baker, Central and Zachary don’t match those of the municipalities from which they sprang. In the case of Zachary, the school district is far bigger.
St. George, particularly the communities it represents south of I-10, is relatively fast growing compared to the rest of the parish. The School Board members in the area are likely to see their districts shrink to balance out with representatives in north Baton Rouge who are losing population.
Connie Bernard, who represents much of the St. George area as part of her District 8, needs to shrink the size of her district thanks to population growth since 2010.
Mike Gaudet, whose District 7 covers south Baton Rouge communities to Bernard’s west, is growing the most. He will need to lose thousands of residents from his district as a result.
Gaudet’s district covers areas south and west of LSU and is not part of the City of St. George. But it’s possible parts of it could be added to a St. George school district. The original St. George incorporation effort that launched in 2013, which was unsuccessful, included parts of Gaudet’s current district within its proposed boundaries.