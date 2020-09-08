Families of the more than 264,000 students who failed to apply for aid that stemmed from missed lunches when classrooms closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic have another chance to do so, officials said Tuesday.

The assistance is called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

It is for the families of children who normally get free or reduced price lunches in public schools but did not this year because classrooms closed in March, about nine weeks ahead of schedule.

The original deadline to apply was June 15 and the families of 470,800 students did so.

The onetime benefit of $285 per child is meant to cover 50 school days.

Families can apply through a portal on the state Department of Education website ---- www.louisianabelieves.com.

Applications began on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the new deadline is Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

Those who qualify will received a P-EBT debit card within 30 days that is good for 365 days.