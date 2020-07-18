Limits on how many students can ride school buses because of the coronavirus pandemic are helping to shape the reopening of public schools, including which students return to classrooms.

"Transportation is always complicated and a huge expense for districts," said Belinda Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who lives in Baton Rouge.

"And this makes it even worse," Davis said of the pandemic.

If schools opened today buses would be limited to 50% of capacity, including adults.

Simple math means that local education leaders either haul fewer students, add more time-consuming and costly routes or buy more buses, which is unlikely at roughly $100,000 each.

Some of Louisiana's 70 school districts are opting to split the number of students returning to classrooms versus distance learning partly because of the cap on how many can ride the bus.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the 4,000-student West Baton Rouge Parish school system, said limits on bus capacity are one reason his district will limit in-person instruction if the state remains in Phase 2 for the reopening of its economy.

"We just feel like we can get some parents to bring their kids to school and accommodate those who absolutely cannot," Watt said. "We cannot do everybody."

Like other districts, the West Baton Rouge Parish school system is expected to put a priority on young students returning to classrooms, in part because older students can be at home alone and because remote learning is easier for them.

Under standards approved last week by BESE, buses would be limited to 50% percent of capacity under Phase 2 and passengers "must be spaced to the greatest extent possible."

Phase 3 would allow 75% of capacity. Phase 1 would put the cap at 25%, and likely end in-person instruction statewide.

Lisa Tanner, superintendent of the Bogalusa City school system, said officials are being asked to ensure that children stay apart, use hand sanitizer, wear face masks and leave the bus in orderly fashion to avoid congregating.

"When it comes to having to limit seating and social distancing our children it means that our buses are probably going to run more than one route than they normally do in the morning," Tanner said.

"That means extra expense for our system," she said.

Bus operators are supposed to sanitize the vehicle after each route.

"It is going to be a very arduous thing for us to do," said Tanner, whose district includes about 1,600 students.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said school bus limits are a factor for how some districts plan to resume classes next month.

Faulk said some school systems are doing surveys of parents to see who can bring their children to and from school so that bus routes can be crafted.

Davis noted that some districts in the Baton Rouge areas have not replenished bus fleets since the 2016 flood.

She said that, even with more buses, drivers are hard to find.

In addition, school bus insurance has tripled in recent years, officials said, and buses in East Baton Rouge Parish typically haul Catholic school students too.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said school bus caps may mean new starting and dismissal times for students to allow for extra bus runs.

"What this is going to entail is we are going to have to run additional routes," said Voitier, who is also a member of BESE.

The same is true for the Ascension Parish school system, where capacity for primary school buses is 72 children, which means no more than 36 if Phase 2 is still in effect.

"This may require double routes and staggered arrival and dismissal times," Jackie Tisdell, a spokeswoman for the district, said in an email.

Delia Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish school system, said bus capacity is a factor in how attendance is planned whether the state is in Phase 1, 2 or 3.

Taylor said parents are being encouraged to bring their children to school so that current routes can be maintained. If not, more routes will be needed.

In some cases school districts own the buses.

In others they are owned or leased by drivers, who often have second jobs.

School bus drivers have safety concerns of their own, said Mary-Patricia Wray, lobbyist for the Louisiana School Bus Operators Association, which has about 1,700 members in 33 parishes.

Wray said a key concern is the fact that students riding buses will not have their temperature taken when they are picked up.

Under the BESE-approved standards, students are to have their temperature taken once they reach school.

"Why are we risking the lives of kids and employees to go back to school if we are going to put them all on a bus together in an enclosed space with poor ventilation and then an hour later find out they have a fever and are COVID-19 positive?" she said.

Wray said that, while drivers will not leave students at bus stops, it would be good to know if a sick child is boarding.

"We do not want to be the people that are carrying COVID-19 to school," she said.

Wray said bus-related issues represent another pitfall with Louisiana's often underfunded school aid system, called the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.

"We are just not ready to deal with challenges like this and come up with quick solutions to the problem," Wray said. "If you cannot accommodate transportation the rest of this plan is a little bit less meaningful."