East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday opted to keep President Mike Gaudet and Vice President Tramelle Howard as their leaders, but at least one board member objected, saying it’s time again for a black board president.

Gaudet was reappointed president in a 7-0 vote; board members Dawn Collins and Dadrius Lanus abstained.

Howard narrowly defeated Collins for the vice president spot in a 5-to-4 vote. Here’s how that vote went:

For Howard: Board members Jill Dyason, Gaudet, Howard, Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson

For Collins: Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Collins and David Tatman.

The votes for Gaudet, who is white, and Howard, who is black, represent a continuation of an unofficial tradition of having one black and one white individual filling the board’s top two leadership positions.

That felt short for Lanus. Lanus, who is black, did not criticize Gaudet but noted that through the years only four black men or women have served as board president even though the vast majority of the district's students are black — 72 percent, according to the Oct. 1 enrollment count.

“Representation matters, and it should not be from the bottom up; it should be from top down,” Lanus said.

Lanus said he plans to ask the board to enact a policy in which the board would agree to change its leaders so black board members become president more often.

Also on Thursday, the board approved the job application for its next superintendent to replace Warren Drake, who is retiring. The applications go live Friday and continue through Feb. 16.

In the past week, the search firm, Austin-based JG Consultants, revised and expanded the first page of the application, a page-long list of characteristics and qualifications desired in the next superintendent.

JG added language saying the next superintendent should be someone with experience in “raising academic achievement levels in low performing schools,” someone who “put the district on a measurable path to dramatic academic improvement,” and someone “with experience working with a variety of public-school models and/or types (i.e.: labs schools, magnet schools, charter schools), as well as non-public schools, to achieve academic success for all students within East Baton Rouge.”

Dyason sought unsuccessfully to add traditional neighborhood schools to that list.

The search firm also added a passage, reflecting something a group of local educators, the South Louisiana Coalition for Education, sought: “An unwavering commitment and dedication to support and growing a culture of inclusion and equity throughout the community.”

Gaudet, a 65-year-old retired Albemarle executive, became board president in January 2019, two years after replacing Barbara Freiberg on the board.

Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who is black, did not object to Gaudet remaining in the top job. Ware-Jackson was the last African-American board member to serve as president but spent only one year in the position. She said she would have liked to have had more time as president to pursue her vision for the school system. Consequently, she would like Gaudet to have the chance she didn’t have. And she said she thinks the district is on the upswing.

“Last year wasn’t perfect but I think we made great progress,” she said.

Gaudet did not speak on his behalf during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, he said he’s happy with passing a balanced budget, adopting new rules for charter schools and how the search for a new superintendent to replace outgoing Warren Drake has gone. Gaudet said he also has tried to get more board members involved in various issues.

“A big key is treating everyone with respect and giving everyone a voice, not that everyone agrees,” Gaudet said.

The debate over the vice president vote was cordial. That was in stark contrast to last year when the board held multiple votes and settled a lawsuit before finally settling on Howard as vice president last May.

Collins, who joined the board in 2016, said she was approached by residents to seek leadership, but was initially lukewarm on the idea. Collins is the only current board member elected without support from business leaders and charter schools.

But as she talked with her fellow board members, she was buoyed by the experience, including “some awesome conversations,” she had.

“I had more support from my colleagues than I realized,” Collins said.

Howard is a former teacher in Baton Rouge who is now external relations manager at The Education Trust, a national nonprofit education organization. Howard said he has tried to advocate for the “students I once taught.”

“I will continue to fight for equity and fight for the underrepresented students of this district,” Howard said.