A former board member of the defunct Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge has been ordered to pay a total of $16,000 for making a $15,000 loan to the school in fall 2018 and then pocketing $4,000 in interest.

Joseph Wicker, however, said he was just trying to help the struggling school make payroll and retain staff.

“You’re trying to do the right thing and after that you get penalized for doing the right thing,” Wicker said Wednesday in a phone interview. “They‘re trying to make it like it was some kind of devious bad thing going on and under the table and it wasn’t.”

The penalty was handed down last week by the Division of Administrative Law, based on a case brought by the Louisiana Board of Ethics. Wicker has until the end of July to appeal the decision to the state’s First Circuit Court of Appeal.

The state Board of Ethics on June 4 resolved a separate ethics case springing from the same school, which state officials closed in June 2019 after just three years in operation over concerns about the safety of students and questionable financial practices.

The other case involves the school’s former chief executive officer, Stefanie Ashford. Ashford agreed to pay $2,500 to settle the matter. Ashford moved directly from being a member of the Laurel Oaks’ board to running the school. That, Ashford admitted, violated a provision in Louisiana’s ethics code that bars former members of state boards and commissions from being “employed in any capacity” by that same board for two years after their departure.

In Wicker’s case, a trio of administrative law judges decided that he’d violated another provision of the ethics code barring appointed board members like Wicker from being part of a financial transaction in which the board member has “a substantial economic interest.”

According to the ruling, Wicker failed to respond to the charges brought by the Board of Ethics “nor has he participated in any aspect of these proceedings” and has not “reimbursed the board for the financial windfall he derived from the loan agreement.” Consequently, the judges levied the maximum allowed penalty of $10,000, plus another $6,000 that covers the $4,000 in interest that Wicker received as well as a $2,000 penalty equating to half of Wicker’s financial gain.

Wicker, who has not retained an attorney to represent him in the case thus far, said he has spoken more than once to Board of Ethics staff to give his side of the story and thought early on they had cleared him. He said due to his job as a trucker he was not able to be there in person and requested in vain that the hearing for the case be held over the phone.

Kathleen Allen, an attorney with the Board of Ethics, said her office doesn't recall him asking that the hearing be conducted via phone.

"Mr. Wicker did tell the attorney for the Board of Ethics that he was not going to participate, and he did not respond to discovery sent to him," she said.

Prior to the loan, Wicker said he had no involvement with the school. He said he made the loan because he’s close to Shera Nixon, who was a board member of the school. He described her as an occasional business partner.

Wicker also claims he was not a member of the board when he loaned the money, but he joined it later because the board was short a member. He said he quit after only a short stint because he’d suffered bad burns to his leg in an accident.

That account mirrors a previous timeline provided by state Department of Education in which Wicker loaned the school $15,000 to Laurel Oaks on Sept. 14, 2018 and was named a board member six days later.

In their ruling, the administrative judges, however, say that Wicker joined the board the same day he made the loan: Sept. 14, 2018. Wicker argues that that’s a mistake arising from a transcription error that he wrongly thought had already been corrected.

Allen, however, pointed to the minutes of a Nov. 26, 2018, meeting where the board voted to backdate Wicker's appointment date to Sept. 14 so it coincided with the departure of the previous board member. Allen also argued that the date the loan was made is "irrelevant" because during his time serving on the board he was party to an ongoing financial transaction with the school.

Indeed, two of the three loan repayments along with interest occurred while he served on the board.

By earning interest, Wicker said he was doing what anyone else would do.

“Nobody’s going to give that kind of lump sum of money and not make some money on it,” he said.