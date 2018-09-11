LSU is getting $22 million from the federal government to train state and local first responders, officials said Tuesday.
The money is coming from the U. S. Department of Homeland Security.
It will go to the school's National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education.
The federal aid means first responders can get the training from LSU at no cost to those agencies.
"We have been fortunate to have our local congressional delegation leadership support this LSU-housed program and have had a very strong bipartisan support across the nation supporting our program," Jeff Mayne, director of the National Center, said in a statement.
The training also applies to tribal and U. S. territorial responders.
Since 1998 the center has trained more than 378,000 officials in specialized law enforcement, emergency response to biological incidents and how to answer food and agricultural emergencies.
"We continuously develop new and innovative approaches to new world problems capitalizing on our successes, failures we observe and ever-evolving complexities that seem to envelop our day-to-day lives," Mayne said.