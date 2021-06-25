Three more women have come forward to publicly blast LSU's handling of their complaints of rape and sexual harassment — two involving football players, one involving a professor — as part of a broader lawsuit that says the university has failed to properly investigate sexual misconduct allegations on campus.

A group of seven current and former students filed a federal Title IX lawsuit against LSU in April, saying the university “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions” when the students tried to report rape, domestic violence and other problems on campus. An amended complaint filed Friday in Louisiana's Middle District lists three additional women as plaintiffs. The updated filings also list some new defendants, including a corporation, "O" The Rosy Finch Boyz LLC, that lists LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron as an officer.

The updated complaint adds to allegations against former LSU star running back Derrius Guice, whose statistics were stripped from LSU record books after a handful of women accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The lawsuit refers to him as "John Doe," but the women who have publicly accused Guice of misconduct are named in the lawsuit.

The latest to come forward is Ashlyn Robertson, who enrolled at LSU in 2015. Robertson hosted a 2016 party at her apartment that Guice attended without being invited, according to the lawsuit. Robertson said she was passed out on her bed when Guice entered her room and raped her. Her friends on the football team later told her that Guice bragged about having sex with her, according to the lawsuit.

She visited LSU's Student Health Center a few days later, where she discovered she had "contracted chlamydia as a result of the rape" and "a nurse told Robertson it was better to not pursue an investigation," according to the lawsuit.

A few weeks later, officials asked if she wanted to pursue a Title IX investigation, and Robertson declined. But she said that Guice nonetheless began a campaign against her; she said she hid in her room when he visited her apartment in 2016. He eventually found her and "harassed her about 'spreading rumors.' John Doe told Robertson he had 'a gun with [her] name on it,'" according to the lawsuit.

When Robertson later told her boyfriend, an LSU football recruit, about the sexual assault, her boyfriend approached Orgeron about it, the lawsuit says.

"Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend to not be upset because 'everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,'" the lawsuit says.

USA Today first reported last year on Orgeron's alleged comments, but Orgeron issued a statement at the time denying that he knew about rape allegations against Guice and saying that the quote attributed to him was "not accurate."

The updated lawsuit says Orgeron failed to report the rape allegation to LSU's Title IX Office or any other entity.

Robertson said in the lawsuit that the rape sent her into a downward spiral, and that she turned to alcohol, drugs and hypersexual behavior to help cope with her trauma. She was arrested on drug counts, went to rehab twice and left LSU after losing her TOPS scholarship. The lawsuit says she cannot transfer to another university because LSU will not release her transcript until she pays back the rest of her TOPS scholarship.

Guice was arrested last year in Virginia on domestic violence charges, which led to him being cut from the Washington Football Team. Those charges were dropped this week, however, after Guice reached a pretrial settlement with his accuser. He has not been convicted of any sexual assault or battery crimes, and has never been arrested on any allegations related to his behavior at LSU. His attorney has denied that Guice did anything wrong during his time at LSU.

Robertson and former LSU tennis player Abby Owens have each accused Guice of rape while he was at LSU. Former Athletic Department student worker Calise Richardson says in the federal lawsuit that Guice also tried to rape her at LSU, while another former Athletic Department student worker, Samantha Brennan, accused Guice of sharing a partially nude photo of her without her permission. A Superdome security guard, Gloria Scott, has also accused Guice of sexually harassing her.

The updated lawsuit also includes details of another rape allegation involving a high-profile LSU football player.

Corinn Hovis, who enrolled at LSU in 2019, said that she went to a Tigerland Bar in 2020 where she met "a highly recruited quarterback on LSU’s football team." The lawsuit refers to him as "John Loe," but says he transferred to another university on Aug. 6, 2020 — a profile that matches that of Peter Parrish.

Hovis alleges in the lawsuit that she left the bar with the player in a highly intoxicated state, and that he raped her while she was blacked out in an SUV. She tried to file a report with LSU Police, but LSUPD referred the case to the Baton Rouge Police Department because it happened off campus, according to the suit. It says that BRPD officers refused to take a statement from her, while LSUPD disagreed and took her to a hospital for a rape assessment, which found bruising on her cervix.

Hovis opted to pursue a Title IX investigation, and the football player was found responsible for sexual assault, according to the lawsuit. He was suspended from May 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021, and issued a no-contact directive that the lawsuit says he violated. But he then transferred to another university.

Parrish is now on the football roster at the University of Memphis. An unnamed LSU football player who matches his description and was suspended from LSU on May 10, 2020, filed a Title IX complaint against LSU last year in federal court that said he was denied due process under LSU's disciplinary process.

Hovis has struggled in the aftermath of the investigation, and has needed medical intervention for post-traumatic stress, depression and more, according to the lawsuit.

The third new plaintiff in the lawsuit is Sarah Beth Kitch, a former LSU graduate student who enrolled in LSU's political science Ph.D. program in 2009. Her adviser, referred to in the petition as "John Moe," sexually harassed her as she studied under him, the lawsuit says.

"Moe’s sexual harassment of Kitch gradually increased during her time at LSU, including but not limited to requesting that Kitch wear high heels, expressing interest in a sexual relationship with Kitch, propositioning sexual favors from Kitch, discussing how women should 'spread their legs wide open,' and requesting that Kitch come to Moe’s house alone at night," the lawsuit says.

Kitch was afraid to report his behavior because she was afraid that nothing would happen and she was dependent on him to graduate, the lawsuit says. The professor became disabled at one point and demanded that she drive him to and from campus, according to the lawsuit. He called her to come help him at his house once, and when she arrived, he forcibly kissed her, according to the lawsuit.

Kitch finished her doctorate in 2014, but the trauma of her interactions with her adviser lingered, according to the lawsuit. After working at other universities, she reported her adviser in 2019 to LSU's Title IX office in hopes that LSU would have a record of the harassment in case other students experienced the same.

But when she filed her report, LSU officials "informed Kitch that it was a good choice not to report the harassment when she was a student because 'no one would have done anything' and she would have faced consequences as a result of the report," the lawsuit says.