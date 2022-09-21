Scotlandville High School has shifting to a rotating hybrid schedule so it can keep its recently flooded E Building clear while workers continue with repairs.
The schedule change will continue until at least Oct. 4.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced the shift Wednesday as a way to "allow for additional classroom space until construction is completed."
Ninth-graders will start the rotation, learning virtually Thursday and Friday, while students in upper grades will continue to learn in person at the 9870 Scotland Ave. campus. Next in the rotation are sophomores and then juniors who will spend two days each vacating campus to learn virtually. Finally, seniors will spend three days online — Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.
"This plan will alleviate anywhere from 150-250 students being on campus daily, allowing for adequate space to effectively deliver instruction in the absence of utilizing the E Building," according to the announcement.
Parents were notified of the schedule change earlier Wednesday. Community-based students receiving special education services will stay in in-person learning the whole time.
Plumbing problems first showed up at the high school on the Sept.10-11 weekend. The school shifted to virtual completely for the next three days.