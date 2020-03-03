Two more Baton Rouge private schools are ordering a few students to stay at home for two weeks as a consequence of their recent travels to Italy, a country undergoing a serious coronavirus outbreak.

Catholic High is having three students stay home and Episcopal High is doing the same with four students.

These two private schools join a third private school in Baton Rouge, St. Joseph’s Academy, which on Monday directed 15 students to stay out of school until Friday, March 13. The students at the all-girls St. Joseph’s spent five days in Italy on a student trip. The 14-day window is the period of time the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people potentially exposed to coronavirus isolate themselves as a precaution against the possibility of passing along the virus to others.

Louisiana nursing homes prep to isolate patients, move to hospitals amid coronavirus risk An outbreak of coronavirus in a Washington state nursing home has highlighted the vulnerability of elderly people with weakened immune systems…

None of the 22 students in Baton Rouge who are staying home from school are sick or have reported any symptoms of coronavirus. They are all expected to continue to keep with their schoolwork remotely via technology.

Catholic High, an all-boys school two blocks from St. Joseph’s, found that two of its students are siblings of girls who were on the St. Joseph’s trip. The school alerted the families Monday night to join their siblings in staying home from school.

“We’re just being cautious, hopefully creating a less risky situation,” said Catholic High Principal Lisa Harvey.

+2 Baton Rouge high school students told to stay home for 2 weeks after Italy visit Fifteen students from an all-girls private school in Baton Rouge came home two days early last week from a school-sponsored trip to Italy in h…

On Tuesday, Catholic High directed a third student to stay home as well. That student spent last week in Italy on a family trip, Harvey said.

Episcopal High’s four students who are being told to stay home were also on family trips to Italy last week.

“The four Episcopal students from two families who traveled to Italy during the Mardi Gras break have been required to remain away from campus for the widely recommended 14-day quarantine period,” Episcopal’s Head of School Hugh McIntosh said in statement. “The students will be eligible to return to campus only if they are asymptomatic after the 14-day period.”