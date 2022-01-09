Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s ambitious plan to turn public high schools in Baton Rouge into early colleges — dramatically increasing the number of students who take "higher level, rigorous" dual enrollment courses — faces resistance from educators and parents who favor a different approach to college preparation.

“We are going to set the floor, and students will be exposed to these courses,” Narcisse says.

His critics say the initiative goes beyond exposing students and is, fundamentally, a mandate that forces students to take college-level work whether they are prepared or not. They prefer Advanced Placement courses and worry that super-charging dual enrollment will come at AP's expense.

“It seems like it would be a step backwards,” said Susan Beasley, whose children attend Glasgow Middle and Baton Rouge Magnet High and who serves on the PTO at Glasgow.

Beasley told the board Dec. 2, when the issue was first raised publicly, that she transferred her children from private to public schools because of the district’s advanced courses. She worries if Narcisse’s plan is enacted, schools would downscale AP and other advanced courses, a move she described as “potentially detrimental to the schools that are excelling now.”

Under dual enrollment, high schools offer courses also authorized by a college or university. If students receive a grade of C or better, they earn both high school and college credit.

Advanced Placement, or AP, is a series of academic high school courses developed by The College Board, the maker of the SAT college placement exam. AP courses follow a national curriculum that mirrors introductory college courses. Students earn only high school credit, but have the chance to earn college credits if they earn a passing score on a national exam.

Narcisse says he prefers dual enrollment because credits are guaranteed, placing students closer to a two- or four-year degree once they enroll in college and possibly saving them time and money. Louisiana maintains a master list of transferable credits and 31 colleges and universities in the state have signed on.

Dual enrollment, however, lacks the stature of AP courses, posing problems for students who hope to attend an out-of-state college that might not accept dual enrollment credits. About 11% of Louisiana’s 2020 high school graduating class went to college in another state.

Narcisse’s initiative, dubbed Pathways to Bright Futures, goes all-in on dual enrollment, placing students in as many of these courses as possible. Many traditional high school courses would be replaced by dual enrollment courses, beginning with next year's ninth-graders.

A Dec. 16 workshop with the School Board focused on the relative merits of both programs, and Narcisse has scheduled six community forums over the next month to sell his plan. The first is a Jan. 19 forum at Northeast High and the last will be Feb. 9 at a yet-to-be-determined location in north Baton Rouge.

School Board members appear to largely support Narcisse's plan, but it isn't clear whether the panel will formally OK the initiative or just let it move forward.

Louisiana has promoted both dual enrollment and AP in an effort to boost the number of college graduates, and both have grown over the past decade.

In 2019, about 30,000 students in Louisiana took dual enrollment courses — about 50% more than a decade earlier. That same year, about 25,000 students took AP exams, or triple the number from the preceding decade.

In East Baton Rouge Parish schools, AP courses are much more common, with 4,000 students in Advanced Placement classes and 500 in dual enrollment.

Baton Rouge Magnet has the highest AP participation, with more than 1,200 students, and none in dual enrollment. Woodlawn High has the most in dual enrollment, 116, and 412 in AP. Northeast High had the fewest taking college-level work, with 49 students in dual enrollment and none in AP.

AP passage rates, however, are much lower. In 2020, about 16% of AP students in the district took an AP exam and received a passing grade. At Baton Rouge High, about half eventually received a passing score. At Broadmoor High, fewer than 1% did.

AP is theoretically open to all, but many schools limit enrollment to their most-prepared students. Dual enrollment courses in Louisiana currently require students to have a minimum 2.5 GPA to enroll.

The Louisiana Board of Regents is willing to relax those rules if a high school is organized as an "early college," one where students try to earn an associate’s degree while still in high school — a possibility if students start college work early enough. Narcisse would take advantage of that exemption and make all high schools an early college.

The superintendent argues that all these new dual enrollment courses won't hurt Advanced Placement, that the two programs will complement each other.

“It’s not an ‘either-or’ but an ‘and,’” Narcisse has said.

Some parents remain skeptical. At last month's workshop, parents opposed to the change handed out a flier suggesting that AP courses wouldn't disappear but that the program would be harmed.

“Mandatory (dual enrollment) doesn’t kill AP, but it does starve it,” according to the flier. “Consider AP History. Requiring students to take (dual enrollment) history will dramatically reduce demand for AP History by filling up what is likely the only history slot in the student’s course schedule.”

Narcisse has lined up support for his initiative from an array of local and state leaders, including East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the office of Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed.

“This is exciting times, this is extraordinary work and we are happy to be a partner with you,” Lisa Williams, Reed's associate commissioner, told the board at its Dec. 16 workshop.

Earlier that day, Narcisse heard positive things from an even higher source, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. After a short tour of Glen Oaks High, and conversations with six of its students, Cardona said he’s excited to see high schools where students can try their hand at college-level courses and “feel like, ‘I can be successful in college.’”

“The evolution of our high schools is something I’ve been talking about,” Cardona said. “We’re seeing examples of that here already.”

A big increase in dual enrollment could potentially be a big lift for the school performance scores of the 15 high schools Narcisse oversees, most of which struggle academically.

State Superintendent Cade Brumley has proposed overhauling the state’s school accountability system in a way that would place dual enrollment and AP at the same level — currently, students who pass AP exams earn a school more points than a dual enrollment credit. Schools would get the most points if students manage to get an associate’s degree. That is the case now, but under Brumley’s proposal, schools would get even more points.

At the Dec. 16 workshop, Narcisse enlisted UCLA education professor Kimberley Gomez to speak via videoconferencing about the differences between AP and dual enrollment. While her curriculum vitae lists no publications or presentations on this topic, Gomez told the School Board it is an area that “I’m very familiar with, write about and conduct research on.”

Gomez acknowledged that the AP courses have the rigor colleges are looking for and they help students express themselves better in the classroom, but they are less help when students take “college courses that require analytic and synthetic thinking, reasoning and writing.”

Dual enrollment, she said, has the benefit of introducing students not only to college-level work but also college-specific resources such as books and counselors.

“It serves as evidence that a student has intellectual curiosity and a love of learning, and these are, frankly, very strong, very positive factors,” Gomez said.

Kimberly Simpson, an independent college admissions counselor based in Covington, however, said that, in her experience, dual enrollment is generally not rated as highly as AP courses by colleges when they judge applications.

She said colleges value AP because students in every part of the country take the same exams.

“With the highly competitive colleges, with dual enrollment they don’t know what they are getting,” Simpson said. “But they know what they are getting with AP.”

Students who have the option of AP but take the dual enrollment version of that course instead may end up regretting that choice, she said.

“(Colleges) think you’re running away from a challenging curriculum, and that is penalized against you,” Simpson said.

In an interview, Narcisse dismissed such concerns. He argued that earning college credits, especially enough for an associate’s degree, will more than compensate for any perceived lack of AP courses on their transcript.

“I would argue,” Narcisse said, that an associate’s degree “is telling a school way, way more than telling a school I had an AP (course).”