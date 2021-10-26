The state is taking the unusual step of offering rewards to parents who take part in their child's education.

The program, called BE ENGAGED, was announced Monday by the state Department of Education.

It will allow parents to download an app -- called PimsPoints -- good for coupons in exchange for attending a parent-teacher conference or a public school open house or other activities.

The app will notify parents when they have a chance to get involved in their student's school activities as well as pointers on learning.

Those who take part can exchange their PimsPoints for digital awards and coupons provided by local businesses.

What the coupons will be good for and what prompted the awards is unclear.

However, educators have complained for years about a lack of involvement by parents in their student's education, and often for students struggling the most in the classroom.

Antiqua Hunter, the department's parent and family engagement coordinator, could not be reached for immediate comment.

In a statement, Hunter cited the state's recent plunge on key tests scores that measure what students know about math, English, science and social studies.

Scores on the test, called LEAP 2025, plummeted in virtually every district in the state, which educators blamed in part on interrupted learning caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the state has struggled with academic achievement for generations, and two-thirds of Louisiana's roughly 700,000 public school students live in low-income households.

"LEAP assessment results show that there is a great amount of intervention that has to take place at all levels and innovative method and unconventional thinking is warranted," Hunter said.

"We cannot sit around and watch our children be impacted from the lack of engagement. Now is the time for parents, families and communities to be engaged."

Parents can download the app on their Apple or Android device starting Nov. 15.

