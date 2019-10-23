Black and Hispanic students and youths living in poverty in Baton Rouge are “systemically excluded from rigorous, high-quality curricula and instruction,” argues a new report that points to gaps in their academic achievement compared with their peers, higher suspension rates and less access to top schools, programs and teachers.

Entitled “Advancing Educational Equity for Public Schools in Baton Rouge,” the Urban League of Louisiana released the report Wednesday morning, followed by a press conference and a panel discussion with local educators. The New Orleans-based organization released a similar report in 2017 about public schools in New Orleans.

+3 Report: Inequities persist for low-income black students in New Orleans public schools Black and low-income students in New Orleans public school are more likely to be taught by rookie teachers than are their white, higher-income…

“As a community, we cannot accept inequities in our public school system,” concludes the report. “We must be committed to creating an equitable system that has the potential to “be the great equalizer.”

The inequities highlighted in the report go back years and are common in public schools throughout Louisiana and across the nation. The report, however, focuses almost exclusively on Baton Rouge and the latest available data. It offers no historical trends, so it’s unclear whether the gaps highlighted are narrowing or expanding.

The groups getting short shrift include racial minorities, as well as students who qualify for public assistance programs, students with disabilities and those for whom English is not their first language.

Here are some of the gaps highlighted:

Low rates of mastery in core academic subjects compared with more “advantaged” peers, particularly in third grade English, eighth-grade math and in high school classes.

Lower ACT scores compared with peers, which limits access to college and dual enrollment courses.

Higher suspension rates and truancy.

Lower graduation rates and higher dropout rates.

Diplomas with fewer advanced courses and industry-recognized credentials.

The report notes that in the 2018-19 school year, there were 106 public schools operating in Baton Rouge. Eighty-three of them are part of the East Baton Rouge school system, 10 of which are charter schools.

Seven of the 23 other public schools noted are charter schools part of the state-run Recovery School District, or RSD. Another 12 schools are independent charter schools overseen by the state. Finally, there are three university lab schools and one state-run inner city boarding school, THRIVE Academy.

The report does not touch on the other public school systems in East Baton Rouge Parish, namely those in Baker, Central and Zachary, or surrounding school districts in the capital region.

A lot of the inequities highlighted are limited to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and RSD, sometimes reported as a combined measure.

The report also focuses heavily on the limited degree to which racial minorities and other disadvantaged subgroups are enrolled in the highest performing schools in Baton Rouge The parish’s popular magnet program comes in for some criticism.

“Students who do not meet the academic requirements, behavior requirements, or adhere to the onerous application process are excluded,” according to the report. “The data show that economically disadvantaged and students of color are most often left behind.”

The Urban League report was prepared via a grant from the Walton Foundation, a charity run by the founders of Walmart that often supports school choice initiatives.