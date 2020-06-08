The Louisiana Community and Technical College System is taking steps to ensure "a more inclusive culture" among its employees and how students are served, the president of the system said Monday.
Monty Sullivan, who oversees the schools, said the effort began before social protests and the coronavirus pandemic but now "uncomfortable dialogue" and other steps are needed.
Sullivan said officials earlier began working with a third-party group to help review LCTCS hiring and promotion policies to make sure biases are removed and to study student data "to better understand who we are serving and who we are not serving well."
"The tragic circumstances of Mr. Floyd's death have confirmed that we must deliberately continue working to establish an environment in which there are equitable opportunities to achieve individually defined successes," he said.
George Floyd was killed last month in Minneapolis while in police custody, sparking worldwide protests after a video showed Floyd on the ground with a police officer's knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Sullivan said in the "next several months and years" the system will review all majors, adult education and general education courses to make sure "race and equity are embedded in the curriculum in a healthy and culturally challenging manner."
He also said a task force will be formed within the faculty and staff aimed at recommendations on how to improve diversity within the LCTCS.