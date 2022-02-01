The president of Dillard University told members of the Southern University faculty and supervisory board Tuesday that he would like to see key programs at the Baton Rouge-based school have higher profile if he is selected as its next chancellor.
Southern opened up three days of meetings with three finalists it selected as it seeks a president-chancellor to replace Ray Belton. It started with Dillard President Walter Kimbrough.
“I think the growth is in deciding which programs are going to be stellar signature programs and build those up so that they become anchor institutions for the broader institution for all your campuses," Kimbrough said.
As for how to make a bigger impact externally, Kimbrough shared that a growing university needs "disciples" to spread the word about opportunites across the Southern system.
“You start to get the visibility and you get to see what’s happening at your institution and who takes interest in you and then you get those people to sort of become your disciples and to tell your story," he said. "You’ve gotta get more of those disciples that are built out there that are saying, 'What’s happening at Southern System? What’s happening in Shreveport? What’s happening in New Orleans?’”
Calling himself a "student affairs person," Kimbrough said his first job was coordinating Greek life at Emory University in Atlanta before going on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, a master's degree from Miami University in Ohio and his doctorate in higher education from Georgia State University.
He said that while student and Greek life are important and will remain that way at Southern, he wants to see those student groups and Greek life organizations perform at a high level.
“I think it’s important in terms of overall student life, to be engaged, but you want to have high-performing groups because they end up bringing additional prestige to your institution within their structures," Kimbrough said. "So you want to have positive entities, groups that are making a positive impact on campus."
With pay below the poverty line for critical staff at Southern, Kimbrough first looked toward other HBCUs and how they are supported in their states.
"That’s when you’ve gotta get the army of alums leaning on the governor and members of Legislature in the state to say ‘We’ve got to do more’ because that’s how you get to some of those equity issues," he said.
Within the Southern University System, Kimbrough shared that drafting up a definite plan of action and raising the floor for the critical staff below the poverty line first would be important to address pay equity.
"You can’t just increase tuition, so you end up increasing fees, but that’s not going to cover everything," he said. "So to get at some of those inequities, you’ve gotta increase that base. You still have to look to say ‘Let’s have a plan to target those that are below poverty’ and you want to get them up before you deal with others.”
The two other finalists for the president-chancellor position, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence Alexander and University of Wisconsin Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields, will be interviewed by faculty and board members over the next two days.