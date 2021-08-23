LSU will forgive over $7 million in student debt since spring 2020, the university said in a Monday morning press release.
The initiative will utilize allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Including this round of debt relief, LSU has provided students with $25 million in relief aid since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period," LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles said.
“We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits," Aviles continued. "Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”
Some 4,000 students will receive some form of debt relief from the initiative.
Those who qualify for the relief will hear from the Financial Aid & Scholarships in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details.